The peak of ebb should occur today, Joko Widodo appeals to the public: obey all the rules





ACEHNOMICS.COM – Eid Al-Fitr is over and going well, now most Indonesians, especially civil servants, have finished their leave with it. As of tomorrow, most workers are known to have resumed their activities as before. Even though Idul Fitri is over, people are once again returning to the capital, Jakarta. Also Read: Breaking News, Heat Wave Hits Asia, Indonesia’s Hottest Spot Reaches 51 Degrees Celsius The peak pushback is estimated to have occurred April 24-25, 2023 or today. Therefore, President Joko Widodo appealed to the public to continue to obey and comply with traffic rules. Instagram @jokowi reporting on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, President Jokowi again warned of increasingly crowded traffic. “This year’s Lebaran comeback flow is going well and smoothly. And in the next few days we will be facing a comeback flow which is expected to be very significant.” “Of the usual 53,000 vehicles per day via the Jakarta Cikampek Toll Road from East Jakarta and from Bandung direction, there are 203,000 vehicles per day,” he said in a statement on Instagram. . Bearing in mind that the number of vehicles passing on a number of toll roads has increased, the President also asked people who are still on vacation or have no major needs to postpone their trips to the capital. . “People who do not have an urgent need to avoid peak return flow, by postponing or postponing the return schedule past April 26, 2023,” he said in the shared video. Yes, considering the peak pushback will happen today, the Indonesian number one doesn’t forget to point out that people are still cautious. Also Read: Benefits and Ways of Fasting Shawwal in Islam, Take a Look at Shawwal Fasting Schedule for 1444 Hijriah “Ladies and gentlemen who follow traffic, always be careful on the road, obey all the rules and follow the instructions of the officers on the ground,” he concluded. ***

