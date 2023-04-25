Xi Jinping’s charm offensive fails after Chinese envoy angers Europe







China moved quickly to quell firestorm in Europe sparked by ambassador Lu Shaye who questioned the independence of the former Soviet states during an interview with a local broadcaster.

In a statement late Monday, the Chinese Embassy in Paris said Lu expressed personal views that should not be overinterpreted. He explicitly reaffirmed respect for the sovereignty of ex-Soviet states, adding that his position is consistent and clear.

However, the damage was done. The remarks effectively echoed Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s view of Ukraine and other countries that once formed the

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis quoted Lus’ comments in a tweet to explain why the Baltic states don’t trust China to broker peace in Ukraine. The Estonian and Latvian nations which also suffered for decades under harsh Soviet rule have summoned Chinese diplomats to their capitals to explain themselves.

Lus’s remarks and the strong reactions they elicited across Europe are a bit of a bias against his side, said Ja Ian Chong, associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore.

The incident is indicative of tensions in Chinese foreign policy, Chong said. They want to present an image of being both open and energetic.

The incident added to recent investor concerns about geopolitical risks, given that Chinese stock traders were already worried about China-US relations. The MSCI China index lost as much as 2.6% on Tuesday, heading for a sixth day of declines, which would be the longest decline since October.

The market faces a series of negative geopolitical noises, including Lus’ comments and President Joe Bidens’ apparent plans for an executive order restricting U.S. investment in certain areas of China’s economy, Vey-Sern Ling said, Chief Executive Officer of Union Bancaire Privée.

For Xi, Lus’ errant remarks appear to mark yet another setback as he seeks to revamp China’s image on the world stage after three years of isolation due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

In March, shortly after Xi unveiled a vague plan for peace in Ukraine and met Putin in Moscow, his government brokered a deal for Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore diplomatic ties. This gave credibility to Beijing’s role as a potential mediator in conflicts far beyond its shores.

Next, Xi hosted the leaders of France and Brazil, both of whom made comments that upset the United States. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called for closer economic ties with China and a lessening of the dollar’s role in trade, while French President Emmanuel Macron says Europe must chart its own course independently the United States.

Following Lus’ comments, Macron reiterated his solidarity with the countries in question, and the European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, called the comments unacceptable.

The episode shows in part China’s struggle to find a balance between more assertive diplomacy and the need to project soft power, especially as the nation’s reputation has plummeted. A Pew Research Center poll last year found that four-fifths of respondents in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Sweden had an unfavorable view of China.

While China has seemed to recognize the problem and has sought to play nicer lately, diplomatic outbursts still happen fairly regularly. Lu has created controversy in the past, accusing Canada of white supremacy during the saga over the detention of a Huawei Technologies Co executive.

At the same time, the episode is unlikely to harm China more broadly among the so-called Global South, a general term referring to developing countries in parts of Asia, Africa, from the Middle East and Latin America.

Last year, China sparked a conversation about BRICS expansion when she was bloc president, part of a broader effort to present an alternative to US leadership. Since then, 19 countries have expressed interest in joining just before the bloc holds an annual summit in South Africa in June, said Anil Sooklal, South Africa’s ambassador to the BRICS.

The incident could also end quickly in some smaller countries in Europe, said Neil Thomas, a fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institutes Center for China Analysis.

Many European leaders are likely to accept Beijing’s backlash on Ambassador Lus’ comments and continue to pursue their economic and diplomatic interests with China, especially those of smaller and poorer European countries that particularly value trade with China. country, he said.

China’s recent diplomatic push looks set to continue in the coming months. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz invited Chinese Premier Li Qiang for talks in Berlin in June, according to people familiar with the plans. Scholz will aim to make Beijing a key partner on challenges such as peace efforts, they said. Chinas has not confirmed the trip.

Along with the embassy’s statement distancing China from Lus’ comments, the reaction in Beijing has also been to fire on the press. During a regular press briefing on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning accused the media of trying to sow discord between China and the countries concerned.

Lus’ remark also played well among social media users, some of whom linked the issue to Taiwan. China recently argued that taking Taiwan would not violate international law because the island is not recognized as a country.

If you have enough power, you can write international law, a Chinese social media user wrote in a post on Lus’ comments. Haven’t Western politicians spewed enough nonsense about Taiwan? BEIJING: Xi Jinping had enjoyed a winning streak of late, successfully fending off US attempts to cast China as a threat to the world order. Then an envoy to France instantly revived all these fears.China moved quickly to quell firestorm in Europe sparked by ambassador Lu Shaye who questioned the independence of the former Soviet states during an interview with a local broadcaster.In a statement late Monday, the Chinese Embassy in Paris said Lu expressed personal views that should not be overinterpreted. He explicitly reaffirmed respect for the sovereignty of ex-Soviet states, adding that his position is consistent and clear.However, the damage was done. The remarks effectively echoed Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s view of Ukraine and other countries that once formed the Soviet Union undermining Xi’s efforts to portray China as a neutral party to help end the war that began in February 2022.Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis quoted Lus’ comments in a tweet to explain why the Baltic states don’t trust China to broker peace in Ukraine. The Estonian and Latvian nations which also suffered for decades under harsh Soviet rule have summoned Chinese diplomats to their capitals to explain themselves.Lus’s remarks and the strong reactions they elicited across Europe are a bit of a bias against his side, said Ja Ian Chong, associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore.The incident is indicative of tensions in Chinese foreign policy, Chong said. They want to present an image of being both open and energetic.The incident added to recent investor concerns about geopolitical risks, given that Chinese stock traders were already worried about China-US relations. The MSCI China index lost as much as 2.6% on Tuesday, heading for a sixth day of declines, which would be the longest decline since October.The market faces a series of negative geopolitical noises, including Lus’ comments and President Joe Bidens’ apparent plans for an executive order restricting U.S. investment in certain areas of China’s economy, Vey-Sern Ling said, Chief Executive Officer of Union Bancaire Privée.For Xi, Lus’ errant remarks appear to mark yet another setback as he seeks to revamp China’s image on the world stage after three years of isolation due to the Covid-19 outbreak.In March, shortly after Xi unveiled a vague plan for peace in Ukraine and met Putin in Moscow, his government brokered a deal for Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore diplomatic ties. This gave credibility to Beijing’s role as a potential mediator in conflicts far beyond its shores.Next, Xi hosted the leaders of France and Brazil, both of whom made comments that upset the United States. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called for closer economic ties with China and a lessening of the dollar’s role in trade, while French President Emmanuel Macron says Europe must chart its own course independently the United States.Following Lus’ comments, Macron reiterated his solidarity with the countries in question, and the European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, called the comments unacceptable.The episode shows in part China’s struggle to find a balance between more assertive diplomacy and the need to project soft power, especially as the nation’s reputation has plummeted. A Pew Research Center poll last year found that four-fifths of respondents in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Sweden had an unfavorable view of China.While China has seemed to recognize the problem and has sought to play nicer lately, diplomatic outbursts still happen fairly regularly. Lu has created controversy in the past, accusing Canada of white supremacy during the saga over the detention of a Huawei Technologies Co executive.At the same time, the episode is unlikely to harm China more broadly among the so-called Global South, a general term referring to developing countries in parts of Asia, Africa, from the Middle East and Latin America.Last year, China sparked a conversation about BRICS expansion when she was bloc president, part of a broader effort to present an alternative to US leadership. Since then, 19 countries have expressed interest in joining just before the bloc holds an annual summit in South Africa in June, said Anil Sooklal, South Africa’s ambassador to the BRICS.The incident could also end quickly in some smaller countries in Europe, said Neil Thomas, a fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institutes Center for China Analysis.Many European leaders are likely to accept Beijing’s backlash on Ambassador Lus’ comments and continue to pursue their economic and diplomatic interests with China, especially those of smaller and poorer European countries that particularly value trade with China. country, he said.China’s recent diplomatic push looks set to continue in the coming months. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz invited Chinese Premier Li Qiang for talks in Berlin in June, according to people familiar with the plans. Scholz will aim to make Beijing a key partner on challenges such as peace efforts, they said. Chinas has not confirmed the trip.Along with the embassy’s statement distancing China from Lus’ comments, the reaction in Beijing has also been to fire on the press. During a regular press briefing on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning accused the media of trying to sow discord between China and the countries concerned.Lus’ remark also played well among social media users, some of whom linked the issue to Taiwan. China recently argued that taking Taiwan would not violate international law because the island is not recognized as a country.If you have enough power, you can write international law, a Chinese social media user wrote in a post on Lus’ comments. Haven’t Western politicians spewed enough nonsense about Taiwan?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/world/china/xi-jinpings-charm-offensive-falters-after-china-envoy-angers-europe/articleshow/99756548.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos