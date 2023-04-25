Today Live Weather Report and Launch Report from Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad – IPL 2023 Match 35





GT vs MI: Today Live Weather Report & Field Report from Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad – IPL 2023 Match 35. Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will face off in their next clash of IPL 2023. GT vs MI, the 35th match of IPL 2023, is scheduled to be played on April 25 (Tuesday). GT’s home ground, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, is the venue for the match. Gujarat Titans, led by Hardik Pandyahave played 6 matches in IPL 2023 so far, winning 4 and losing 2. So they have 8 points from 4 wins. IPL 2023 | Dream11 Prediction | Fantasy Cricket Tips | Prediction of the cricket match today | Cricket News | cricket live score GT has won its meetings against Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. Their two losses came to Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. In both matches, GT lost the match while defending the target. Also read: LSG vs GT: We’re a Jubilant Hardik Pandya Champion Team as Gujarat Titans pull off a heist against Lucknow Super Giants MI, managed by Rohit Sharma, also played 6 matches in IPL 2023 so far. MI won 3 games and lost 3 out of 6. Therefore, they have 6 points in their kitty. The five-time IPL champions have lost three matches against Bangalore Royal Challengers, Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. Their three wins came against Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Hyderabad Sunrisers. IPL 2023 | Indian national cricket team | Chennai Super Kings (CSK) | Capitals of Delhi (DC) | Gujarat Titans (GT) | Kolkata Knights (KKR) | Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) | Mumbai Indians (MI) | Kings of Punjab (PBKS) | Rajasthani Royals (RR) | Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) | SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) GT vs MI: Today Live Weather Report & Field Report from Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad – IPL 2023 Match 35 GT vs MI Match 35 of IPL 2023 is scheduled to take place on April 25 (Tuesday). The venue for the match is Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST. The draw takes place at 7 p.m. IST. Also Read: LSG vs GT: Watch Hardik Pandya Hilariously Tries To Unsettle Brother Krunal Pandya, Is Royally Ignored According to weather reports, the temperature of the city of Ahmedabad in India on April 25 (Tuesday) will be 39 degrees Celsius during the day and drop to 26 degrees Celsius at night. The sky will be partly cloudy day and night. There is no chance of rain during the day and night. Therefore, the match will not be affected by rain. The humidity will be 17% during the day and will drop to 21% at night. Also read: MI vs PBKS: Watch Tim David smash Nathan Ellis for a mammoth 114-yard six Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is considered a high scoring ground. In T20Is, the average 1st inning total at the stadium is 160 while the average 2nd inning total is 137. The stadium has witnessed 10 T20I matches so far. The team defeating first won 6 matches while the team defeating second won 4 matches. Also read: MI vs PBKS: WATCH Harpreet Bhatia and Sam Curran smoke Arjun Tendulkar for 31 runs in a single over Highest total ever at the stadium is 234/4 criticized by India v New Zealand. The hitters enjoy a good advantage at the stadium. In the previous IPL 2023 match at the stadium, GT and RR posted over 170 totals. Virat Kohli | Rohit Sharma | Rishabh Pants | KL Rahul | Suryakumar Yadav | Sanju Samson | Shreyas Iyer | Yuzvendra Chahal | Jasprit Bumrah Related

