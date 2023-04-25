President Jokowi checks Waringin Peak for ASEAN summit





Jakarta, InfoPublik President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo checked the readiness of Waringin Peak in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) as one of the venues for the 42nd ASEAN Summit/ ASEAN from May 9 to 11, 2023. “Yes (readiness check), for the spouse program,” Labuan Bajo Authority Executing Agency Senior Director Flores Shana Fatina said in Labuan Bajo on Tuesday (25/ 4/2023). President Jokowi along with First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo and her grandson Jan Ethes arrived at Puncak Waringin Labuan Bajo at 10:08 a.m. WITA. The Head of State was also accompanied by Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and NTT Governor Viktor Bungtilu Laiskodat and his wife, Julie Sutrisno Laiskodat. President Joko Widodo wears a white shirt, while First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo wears a blue dress. Meanwhile, Jan Ethes wore a white t-shirt President Joko Widodo’s entourage entered the Puncak Waringin area with a tight escort from the Presidential Guard (Paspampres). Puncak Waringin is the venue for the ASEAN Spouse Summit activities, namely activities for pairs of ASEAN Heads of State who will attend later. After spending approximately 48 minutes in the Puncak Waringin area, President Joko Widodo and his entourage departed at 10:48 WITA. After leaving Puncak Waringin, President Joko Widodo continued with his internal agenda. The president is due to return to Jakarta on Tuesday afternoon. President Joko Widodo also reviewed a number of other venues that will be used in the implementation of the ASEAN Summit, in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara. President Jokowi arrived in Labuan Bajo since Saturday evening (22/4). Besides reviewing the venue for the ASEAN summit, Jokowi also invited his family to go on vacation. Then on Monday (24/4), Jokowi visited Loh Buaya area, Rinca Island, Komodo National Park. The Head of State also visited Loh Buaya to ensure the preparation of the tourist site to be visited comfortably during the 42nd ASEAN Summit. While visiting Loh Buaya, Jokowi passed the elevated bridge that had been built. The President also took a short break at the Ranger Cafe before heading to the Komodo Information Center to view 52 dioramas. Photo: BPMI Setpres

