Turkey arrests 110 people for alleged links with the PKK before the elections | Election News





President Erdogan has been accused of cracking down on the PKK-linked opposition to rally support ahead of the elections.

Turkish police have arrested 110 people for alleged links to the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) weeks before a crucial election, with reports indicating politicians, lawyers and journalists are among those detained in the raids. Authorities said on Tuesday that the detainees were suspected of funding the PKK in addition to recruiting members or spreading propaganda on behalf of the group, which Turkey and several Western countries consider a terrorist organization. The PKK has been at war with the Turkish state since 1984. Turkish media reported that raids were carried out on Tuesday in 21 provinces, including Diyarbakir in the Kurdish-majority southeast. The raids were carried out weeks before parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14, which pose the most serious challenge to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who has ruled Turkey for two decades. Tayip Temel, deputy leader of the country’s pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), directly linked the arrests to Erdogan’s efforts to win a third term as president. On the eve of the elections, the government again resorted to detentions for fear of losing power, he tweeted. Temel and several other sources said politicians, journalists, lawyers and human rights activists were targeted in the raids, details of which are being kept secret. The Diyarbakir Bar Association said on Twitter that lawyers were banned from contacting their clients for 24 hours and suggested the number of detainees could rise further. The Media and Legal Studies Association (MLSA), a Turkish nonprofit, said NGO leaders were among those whose homes were searched early in the morning. Erdogan found the toughest electoral test of his 20-year rule with opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Opinion polls give him a slight lead over the longtime Turkish leader. The HDP extended its tacit support for Kilicdaroglu by deciding not to field its own presidential candidate. The HDP is not part of the main opposition alliance but fiercely opposes Erdogan for his policies towards the party and the PKK. The Turkish government has accused the HDP of having links with the PKK, and former HDP leader Selahattin Demirtas was jailed after being found guilty in various cases related to threats against officials and insults to the president. . Support for Erdogan has taken a major hit in recent years due to a struggling economy and accusations of authoritarianism. It has also been criticized for its response to the devastating earthquakes in February which killed 50,000 people and destroyed thousands of homes. Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey since 2003 and held the presidency since 2014, still retains strong support and could yet emerge alongside his AK party.

