PM Modi responds positively to Pope’s welcome to India





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to the southern state of Kerala listened to the concerns of Church leaders Archbishop Anil Thomas Couto of Delhi presenting a statue to Modi during his visit to the Sacred Heart Cathedral in New Delhi on April 9, Easter Sunday (Picture: GDP) Church leaders in a southern Indian state called visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him on the concerns of the Christian community and talked about a possible papal visit to India. Leaders of seven religious denominations met Modi on April 24 at a private hotel in Kochi, the financial capital of Kerala. Modi arrived in Kochion for a two-day official visit to Kerala. Cardinal George Alencherry, head of the Syro-Malabar Eastern Rite Church based in Kerala, described the meeting with Modi as very successful. In a video released on Shekinah Newsa Kerala-based Catholic news channel, Cardinal Alencherry said the delegation discussed the burning issues of violence against Christians and reservation quotas for Dalit (former untouchable) Christians with Modi. The meeting comes amid allegations that since Modicame came to power in New Delhi in 2014, attacks on Christians have increased, especially in northern states, most of them ruled by the party. pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata (BJP) of Modis. Modiis is also accused of being silent in the face of Hindu violence against Christians. The country’s Dalit Christians have demanded social benefits given to people of lower caste, but the Modis government has opposed it claiming that Christianity has no castes. Cardinal Alecherry also said he briefed Modi on the problems of farmers and the plight of fishermen in the coastal areas of Kerala. Catholic fishermen in Kerala’s capital, Thiruvananthapuram, had resorted to a massive strike against a planned port facility last year. The prime minister promised protection for all people, regardless of religious affiliation, the cardinal said in the video. Modi responded positively to welcoming Pope Francis to India, the cardinal added. He previously invited Pope Francis to visit India when they met in Rome on October 30, 2021. Pope John Paul II was the last pope to visit India in 1999 when BJP Atal Bihari Vajpayee was prime minister. Modi is also the first Indian prime minister to meet Francis since the latter became head of the Catholic Church in 2013. Besides Cardinal Alencherry, prominent members of the delegation included Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, head of the Syro-Malankara Eastern Rite Catholic Church, and Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil of the Latin Catholic Church. This is the Church leaders’ second interaction with Modi since Easter this year. Modi visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral in the nation’s capital New Delhi on Easter Sunday evening (April 9) for the first time since becoming prime minister in 2014. This meeting of Kerala bishops is seen as a continuation of Modis’ initiative to reach out to the Christian community ahead of next year’s general elections. Christians make up 2.3% of India’s 1.4 billion people. But in Kerala, they make up 18% of the state’s 33 million people and are politically decisive in some pockets. But Christian leaders are skeptical that Modis’ meetings with church leaders will help his party win Christian votes. Instead, he should stop right-wing Hindu groups from attacking Christians, a church leader, who did not want to be named, told UCA News on April 25. Latest news

