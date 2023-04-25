Main events of the trial of E. Jean Carroll accusing Donald Trump of rape





NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) – Here is a timeline of the civil trial of former Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll accusing former U.S. President Donald Trump of rape and defamation, which will go to trial on Tuesday.

June 2019 – Carroll publishes an excerpt from her memoir, “What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal”, which includes the accusation that Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the mid-19s 1990.

June 2019 – Trump denies Carroll’s accusations, telling a White House reporter in reference to Carroll: “I’ll say this with great respect: Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, that’s not my type. never happened. It never happened, OK?”

November 2019 – Carroll sues Trump for defamation in New York State court in Manhattan.

September 2020 – The US Department of Justice returns the case to federal court, saying Trump spoke about Carroll in his official capacity as president, and that the government should be replaced by Trump as the defendant.

October 2020 – U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan declines to substitute the government as a defendant, saying Trump was not a government employee and his statements were not made in the course of his job as president.

2021-September 2022 – Carroll’s trial is largely suspended while Trump appeals Kaplan’s decision. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan hears the appeal in December 2021.

Sept. 20, 2022 — Carroll says she plans to sue Trump a second time for assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, citing New York State’s new adult survivor law. The law gives adults a one-year window from Nov. 24 to sue their alleged abusers, even though statutes of limitations have long since expired.

Sept. 27, 2022 — The 2nd Circuit agrees with Trump that he was a government employee when he first spoke to Carroll, but says he is unsure that under local Washington laws, DC, Trump spoke in his capacity as president. He seeks advice from the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. This court is planning oral arguments for January 10, 2023.

October 12, 2022 – Trump reiterates his denials of Carroll’s claims. On his Truth Social website, he calls the “Ms. Bergdorf Goodman case” a “complete scam”, a “hoax”, a “lie” and a “total scam”, and says he had no knew Carroll and that she was “not my type!”

Oct. 19, 2022 – Trump is deposed in Carroll’s first trial. He denies Carroll’s claims and calls her mentally ill.

Nov. 24, 2022 — Carroll files her second lawsuit, accusing Trump of defaming her in his Oct. 12 post on Truth Social and accusing her of assault.

Feb. 15, 2023 — Kaplan rejects Trump’s offer to provide a DNA sample to compare with a dress Carroll said she was wearing the day he raped her.

March 10, 2023 — Kaplan rejects Trump’s efforts to exclude from trial a 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape of him making graphic and vulgar comments about women, and testimony from two other women who allege he sexually assaulted them .

March 23, 2023 — Kaplan says jurors will remain anonymous at the trial, citing the threat that Trump supporters and others could harass them.

March 28, 2023 — Kaplan denies Trump’s request to dismiss the defamation claim in Carroll’s second lawsuit. Trump had argued that he merely commented on Carroll’s first trial, making his comments protected speech.

April 13, 2023 — The DC Court of Appeals refuses to decide whether Trump acted as president during the Carroll discussion in June 2019, saying it didn’t have enough facts. He provides the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals with advice on applicable law – advice that could help Carroll in his first trial.

April 17, 2023 — Kaplan rejects Trump’s offer to delay the April 25 trial, saying the alleged “prejudicial media coverage” was largely prompted by the former president.

April 20, 2023 — Kaplan says Trump need not attend the trial, but dismisses his efforts to have jurors see his absence in a positive light by telling them it was to avoid logistical charges. Trump had cited traffic and safety issues.

April 25, 2023 – Jury selection is expected to begin.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Howard Goller

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/writer-accuses-donald-trump-rape-2023-04-25/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos