How to stop a war between America and China

A hotline was established between the White House and the Kremlin in 1963. Soviet and American servicemen began to talk to each other more regularly to allay fears about military exercises or possible missile attacks. The United States has called on China to put in place similar guardrails to prevent the risk of accidental conflict.

Beijing, however, is not enthusiastic. Comments by Chinese foreign ministers on the dangers of conflict and confrontation came against the backdrop of an explicit rejection of the guardrails suggested by the Americas, which he said were only a means to try to force China not to respond when it is slandered or attacked.

Tensions in Taiwan

The underlying objection of President Xi Jinping’s government is that the Biden administration is trying to institutionalize US military operations that China views as fundamentally illegitimate.

In the eyes of the Chinese, the United States does not have to promise to defend Taiwan (a rebel province according to them) or to carry out freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost in its entirety. As one Washington official put it: They think talking about guardrails is like giving a speeding driver a seatbelt.

America, for its part, sees China as the dangerous driver. US officials point to a decades-long Chinese military buildup, including the rapid growth of the country’s nuclear weapons arsenal. China has also stepped up its military drills off Taiwan, which look more and more like rehearsals for an invasion.

The US assessment of the political and strategic intentions behind these moves is grim. US officials believe Xi has decided that the reunification of mainland China and Taiwan should be the centerpiece of his legacy. They also believe he is ready to use force to achieve this goal and has told his army to be ready by 2027. If this is true, putting up safeguards will not be enough. to guarantee peace.

So, in addition to trying to revive regular dialogue, the Americans are trying to change Xi’s calculations about the costs and benefits of using military force. This means working with allies to strengthen deterrence in the Indo-Pacific.

Joint U.S.-Philippine drills are taking place this month amid shared concerns over China’s assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region. Getty

The Biden administration thinks it’s going well. He points to substantial increases in Japan’s military spending; the signing of the AUKUS Treaty between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States; the growing closeness of relations between Washington and New Delhi; the reinforcement of the Quad, linking the United States, India, Japan and Australia; and the Philippines’ decision to grant the United States better access to bases near Taiwan. As one US official put it with quiet satisfaction: We’ve got a lot on the board.

At the same time, Americans are trying to play down fears that they are seeking to hamper the Chinese economy. The deep economic ties between the United States and China are one obvious way that today’s rivalries differ from the Cold War.

Nevertheless, preparations for the conflict continue on both sides. In this militarized rivalry, the deterrence of some is the escalation of others. The obvious risk is that Washington and Beijing lock themselves into a cycle of action and reaction that brings them closer to the brink of direct conflict.

It is dangerous in itself. It also makes it increasingly unlikely that Beijing and Washington will cooperate on global challenges facing all countries, from preventing the next pandemic to climate change to managing artificial intelligence.

The potential military uses of this technology are so dramatic that Washington and Beijing will be reluctant to pool knowledge, even though both sides can see the possible risks to humanity from the development of a God-like AI.

The people who direct US policy insist that their long-term goal is to achieve strategic stability with China. It still seems a long way off.

FinancialTimes