Sunak’s Biggest Challenge Is… It’s Not the Illegal Migration Bill

As Britain prepares for the coronation of King Charles III next week as the 40th reigning monarch since 1066 with all the pomp and pageantry the nation is often known for, the country’s political wheels continue their slow rotation. Last week, when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak finally lost his longtime ally and deputy, Dominic Raab, he also succeeded in cementing his grip on power with the appointment of his close allies to senior positions in the government. Sunak is increasingly making it clear that he is playing a long game and, despite the challenges, he is unlikely to give up easily.

Raab has been in the eye of the storm for some time now over his bullying behavior, and at least 24 people have complained about him during his tenures as Justice Secretary and Foreign Secretary under Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary under Theresa May. Sunak, who won significant support from Raab during his Tory leadership campaign, had come under pressure to reveal whether he was aware of the allegations when he appointed Raab as his deputy in October this year. last. A month later, the Prime Minister appointed a lead lawyer to investigate the allegations against Raab; it concluded last week that Raab engaged in an “abuse or misuse of power” during his tenure as foreign secretary and “acted in an intimidating manner” towards Justice Ministry officials. Although Raab has staunchly defended himself, he had to resign last week, a move Sunak hailed, saying his former deputy had kept his word after ‘rightly’ pledging to quit if there was evidence of bullying. to be disclosed in the report.

Raab is a talented and formidable political agent. He will soon rebound on the political scene. But for Sunak losing his number two is a big short-term setback. However, he was quick to seize the opportunity presented to him by appointing two of his closest allies to key government posts – Oliver Dowden as Deputy Prime Minister and Alex Chalk as Justice Secretary . What’s also interesting is that they had both voted to stay in the EU in the Brexit referendum, despite being close friends of Sunak. In some ways, Sunak signals that he is not averse to working with those who hold different opinions, thereby broadening his base within the party. He also acknowledges that now is the time to put even more of his stamp on government, as the Conservative Party is not really in the mood for internal upheaval after its close encounter with disaster last fall. Sunak has brought some much-needed calm to conservatives, and conservatives sincerely appreciate it.

Meanwhile the Labor Party, which continues to lead the opinion polls, faces its own challenges as one of its key MPs, Diane Abbott, had to be suspended for what Labor leader Keir Starmer called the comments “anti-Semitic”. Labor has struggled to shake off anti-Semitism from its ranks and its former leader Jeremy Corbyn remains suspended from the party for suggesting the problem is more publicized than real.

Still, Sunak’s challenges are manifold and they are unlikely to go away anytime soon. His Illegal Migration Bill, aimed at stopping people crossing the Channel in small boats, has been found to breach the UK’s human rights obligation by the National Commission for equality and human rights. But more importantly, an investigation was launched earlier this month into whether Sunak breached the code of conduct for MPs, which states that MPs “should always be open and candid in declaring any relevant interest in any proceedings. the House or its committees, and in any communication with ministers, members of parliament, civil servants or public office holders.” This relates to his wife’s shares in a child care agency, although Sunak has maintained that “the Prime Minister took his obligation to declare everything very seriously, he did so for several years”.The parliamentary commissioner for standards who is looking into the matter extended his investigation this week into another potential breach of the Prime Minister regarding the release of details of an ongoing investigation.

On the face of it, UK MPs breaking the code of conduct for MPs is not a new problem. Labor leader Keir Starmer himself broke it about eight times. But opposition parties have linked this investigation into Sunak to a wider perception problem facing the Conservative Party – one that links Tories with squalid insensitivity and corruption even as ordinary Britons face a serious crisis in the standard of living.

For Sunak, the biggest challenge is delinking the Tory brand from its toxic predecessor, Boris Johnson. While he has succeeded in bringing the Conservative Party together for now, the long-term challenge of regaining the electorate’s trust as the natural party of governance will take time. The more he is distracted by his own problems, the less he will be able to effectively lead a party that is desperate for a winning political program.

Harsh V. Pant is Professor of International Relations at King’s College London. He is Vice President – Studies and Foreign Policy at the Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi. He is also the (honorary) director of the Delhi School of Transnational Affairs, Delhi University.

