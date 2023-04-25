India a bright spot of development in the global landscape: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has emerged as a development bright spot in the global landscape thanks to a strong and decisive government, a new push on modern infrastructure development, demographic dividends and unparalleled skills, and a continued focus on making it easy to do business. . The past nine years have seen an unprecedented scale of infrastructure investment, he said as he launched eight major infrastructure projects worth 3,200 crore at a reception here on Tuesday, the second Kerala tour day. He had left the capital of Kerala for Surat in Gujarat. Focus on infrastructure

The prime minister said this year’s budget has earmarked up to 10 lakh crore for infrastructure development, with a focus on public transport and logistics. The Center has emphasized cooperative development which ensures faster growth provided that states also join in. Over the past nine years, investment in railway infrastructure has quintupled to more than 2,000 crore in Kerala, with a push on gauge conversion and electrification. Three major state railway stations will soon be developed to world-class specifications. They will also become multimodal transport hubs. The first Vande Bharat train launched here on Tuesday will drive this phase of development. Semi-high-speed trains

The Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur section will soon be upgraded to run semi-high speed trains. Going forward, the entire Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru section will be straightened and strengthened to handle these services. The intermodal connectivity offered by the Kochi Water Metro which in turn links boat piers and bus terminals will be a model for other states, Modi said. The Prime Minister commended the Cochin Shipyard for building electric boats for the water metro. The cheaper mode of transport will not only reduce congestion, but also provide modern conveniences to islanders around Kochi, apart from boosting backwater tourism. Improving physical connectivity will also help improve digital connectivity. A major achievement here is the development of India’s own model of 5G technology. Its modern digital infrastructure is the very toast of the developed world. Ek Bharat, Shresh Bharat

Investing in connectivity will reduce the gap between different cultures, castes, religions, rich and poor and connect them on a scale never seen before. This will help in realizing the vision of Ek Bharat, Shresht Bharat in record time. Separately, the Prime Minister commended the state government for launching the Digital Science Park which he laid the foundation stone at the same event. Development projects

Previously, the prime minister launched eight development projects worth 3,200 crore including the Water Metro. He also laid the foundation stone for the Digital Science Park involving an investment of 1,500 crore, an initiative of the Government of Kerala and the first of its kind in the country. Other projects included the Vande Bharat service and a host of railway development projects. SHARE Copy link

Posted on April 25, 2023

