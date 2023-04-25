Donald Trump’s trial begins on the rape complaint of E. John Carrolls





Donald Trump in Manhattan on April 13, 2023. Photo: GC Images

Donald Trump’s highly anticipated civil rape trial begins with jury selection April 25 in Manhattan federal court. The lawsuit stems from writer E. Jean Carrolls’ allegation first published in New York Magazine as an excerpt from his book What Do We Need Men For?: A Modest Proposal that Trump l was raped in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in late 1995.

Trump, whose many vulgar comments about women include his famous pussy joke, has denied allegations that he never met Carroll in the first place and that she was lying. Carroll responded in turn by hitting Trump with a libel suit in November 2019, claiming his denials had tarnished his reputation.

After years of litigation, Carroll’s allegations against Trump will finally go to a jury. Jurors will decide whether Carroll has demonstrated, by a preponderance of evidence, that Trump sexually assaulted her. Jurors must also determine whether Trump’s comments about Carroll were defamatory. That the trial turns out to be a bombshell goes without saying: a New York jury will decide whether Trump committed rape. The proceedings will also take place in front of another backdrop designed for the tabloids: the unrelated Trump criminal case, which is unfolding more slowly just two blocks away, at the 100 Center Street courthouse in downtown Manhattan.

Carroll first sued Trump in 2019. It was a defamation lawsuit involving his denials of his rape allegation and not the alleged attack itself. Carroll specifically quoted Trump’s public statement in which he claimed, I have never met this person in my life. She is trying to sell a new book which should indicate her motivation. It should be sold in the fiction section. Trump also said: Shame on those who make up false stories of assault to try to gain publicity, sell a book or carry out a political agenda and implore if anyone has any information that the Party Democrat works with Ms. Carroll or New York Magazine, please let us know as soon as possible. The world should know what is really going on. It’s a shame and people should pay dearly for such false accusations. Trump also said at one point, I say this with great respect: Number one, he’s not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened, okay?

Carroll argued that Trump’s comments caused emotional pain and suffering at the hands of the man who raped her, as well as damage to his reputation, honor and dignity. She allegedly suffered professional harm after Trump’s comments which she said not only challenged her honesty but falsely suggested financial and political motivations. Carroll’s professional success is inextricably linked to her Ask E. Jean advice column, where readers turn to her for her wisdom, wit, honesty, integrity and courage. By attacking Carroll, Trump damaged the reputation on which she makes a living and draws readers, her lawsuit alleges. (Carroll claimed in February 2020 that Elle fired her following Trump’s fury, which the magazine denied.) Carroll could not sue Trump for the alleged sexual assault because the civil statute of limitations had passed.

In November 2022, Carroll filed a new lawsuit against Trump for sexual assault and defamation. Carroll was able to do so thanks to the Adult Survivors Act, a new New York state law that went into effect the same month, giving adult survivors of sexual misconduct a one-year window to sue. civil claims which would otherwise be outside the limitation period. . The case that will be heard is Carroll’s new trial, not the original libel-only suit. The new defamation lawsuits involve statements made by Trump after serving as president, not comments he made at the White House. There may not be another trial for the original lawsuit; it probably depends on how these procedures go.

Photo: The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Probably not. For starters, Trump doesn’t need to be there because this is a civil case and he’s not being called to the stand. Trump claims he wants to be there, but says he fears another court appearance will cause traffic jams and annoy people. In a letter to Judge Lewis Kaplan, one of Trump’s attorneys, Joe Tacopina, said of the recent impeachment: As a former president, the defendant was always accompanied by about a dozen Secret Service agents, the FDR Drive was shut down for a substantial amount. of time as he traveled to the courthouse, the courthouse itself was frozen while he was there, and streets within a three-block radius of the courthouse were blocked off while he was there.

Trump’s appearance in court, he said, would impose similar logistical and financial burdens on New York City, its residents and the court itself. He reiterated the claim that Trump wanted to appear at trial, but also asked the judge if he could tell the jurors not to read any significance in the ex-presidents’ absence.

Kaplan, who is renowned for both his sharp legal mind and his reluctance to suffer fools, has readily stated that he doesn’t think it’s his job to say anything one way or the other to this stage. Kaplan also challenged the idea that Trump’s presence would simply be too much for everyone to handle and stressed that the ex-president didn’t seem too worried about going elsewhere: reports that he announced earlier this week that he would speak at a campaign event in New Hampshire on April 27, 2023, the third day of the scheduled trial in that case, Kaplan wrote. If the Secret Service can protect him at this event, surely the Secret Service, Marshals Service, and New York City can keep him safe in this highly secure federal courthouse. Carroll will attend the trial.

Kaplan, who was appointed by Bill Clinton, oversaw a host of high-profile proceedings. He presided over actor Anthony Rapps’ recent sexual misconduct trial against Kevin Spacey and is now overseeing the crypto fraud case of brother Sam Bankman-Frieds. Kaplan is demanding and impatient, so his steps are not cold. Jury selection in the Spaceys case lasted less than a few hours, for example. The judge sent a note to the lawyers explaining how they can move the case forward, explaining, for example, that the lawyers should have a witness immediately available when the previous witness has finished testifying, and that he could consider the case counsel is over if this next witness is not available.

To follow regular updates from Carroll c. Trump, please register for court appearances.

