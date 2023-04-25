FSB signs maritime security cooperation with China in Murmansk

The memorandum signed in Murmansk opens up cooperation in law enforcement at sea, regional and federal media reported on Monday.

Under the new agreement, the two countries emphasize joint efforts to combat terrorism, illegal migration, the fight against drug and arms smuggling, as well as stopping illegal fishing, the chief said. of the FSB Border Guard Service, Vladimir Kulishov. To marrythe GTRK Murman newscast.

He explained that Russia had to find new partners because coast guard cooperation with the other seven Arctic nations was interrupted.

The Arctic Coast Guard Forum, currently chaired by Russia, had planned to conduct a joint multilateral maritime exercise this year. With no participants from Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Denmark, Canada and the United States, the FSB decided to invite China as an observer, Kulishov said. The exercise takes place on Tuesday in Murmansk.

The next step will be for China to participate in future exercises.

In a statement recorded by the Ministry of Defense TV channel Starthe FSB commander added that joint exercises with the Chinese coast guard, stipulated in the memorandum, will take place in the near future.

I am sure that our cooperation will only be strengthened, Kulichov said.

Research professor Elana Wilson Rowe of the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs (NUPI) is not surprised by the presence of Chinese coastguard officials in Murmansk given the current geopolitical environment.

She says the memorandum demonstrates the seriousness of Russian-Chinese cooperation.

It should be noted that the Russian Coast Guard is organized under the Federal Security Services and a shared memorandum demonstrates a level of seriousness to signal the potential for cooperation between Russia and China in the field of security / soft security , she told the Barents Observer.

The devil will be in the details, she points out and adds. Capacity building on environmental security issues through shared table-top exercises would have a different focus and require different degrees of coordination than a major joint exercise.

Observers were shocked and concerned by the US Coast Guard’s discovery of Russian and Chinese navy vessels appearing together off Alaska last year. Although the status and remit of the coast guards differ, greater cooperation in this area provides an additional data point suggesting that Russian skepticism towards cooperation with China in the areas of security or soft security fades, said Elana Wilson Rowe.

State near the Arctic

China has declared itself a near-Arctic state, and public statements have made it clear that the country intends to push for a greater role in Arctic governance.

Several trips with scientists are made with the research icebreaker snow dragonbut so far there are few signs that China is trying to enter the Arctic with security equipment like navy ships or coast guard personnel.

China Polar Research Institutes Maritime Base in Shanghai marked Yellow River Arctic Research Station in Ny-lesund. Look for the Snow Dragon icebreaker in the background. Photo: Thomas Nilsen

In 2019, the head of the Norwegian intelligence service said that we had to prepare for a clearer Chinese presence in our neighborhood.

The statement came after the Chinese navy commander visited the Russian Northern Fleet headquarters in Severomorsk on Russian Navy Day the previous year.

When Chinese leader Xi Jinping visited Vladimir Putin in Moscow last month, the two men discussed Arctic cooperation and stressed that energy, technology and infrastructure were key issues.

In addition, cooperation on shipping along the Northern Sea Route was discussed at the meeting.