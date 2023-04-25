Boris Johnson, without filter: “We have no plan in the United Kingdom”





The Prime Minister at the time did not have a good time, Boris Johnson learning that they lost the historic vote for Brexit in 2016, in Britain. Now a book deals with that moment and the former British Prime Minister’s response. The newspaper The Times published a fragment from the book ‘Johnson at 10’, about the Conservative politician. Upon learning of the defeat, Boris walked “pale and anguished” through the living room of his house, unanswered. Then he said, “What’s going on? Shit, we have no plan. We didn’t think of that. I didn’t think that would happen… What are we going to do?” Additionally, the advance reveals that, watching Samantha Cameron, wife of the then Prime Minister, on TV David CameronAnnouncing his resignation after the referendum defeat, Johnson said, “My God. Look at Sam. My God. Poor Sam.” The publication also assures that his closest friends “never saw him more frightened and appalled than at this moment of triumph”. Related News “The fear of Johnson worsened as he left his home for a Brexit victory rally, he was greeted by large numbers of protesters on his way to Westminster,” brought Rt, about the event that happened in United Kingdom. Illustrates the book: “The crowd began to beat furiously against the windows and the roof. Boris looked terrified. He looked straight ahead, feeling that from that moment everything had changed. The work was written by Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newell and goes on sale May 4. As they revealed, the book “documents the chaos and downfall of the Johnson administration and is based on conversations held with residents of Westminster and close friends of the former prime minister.” TheTimes, Rt, Wikipedia.

