Husain Haqqani notifies Imran Khan of regime change and Bajwa allegations





Former Pakistani Ambassador to the United States Hussain Haqqani. Photo of the author Haqqani’s lawyer warns Khan against a libel case. Lawyers tell PTI chief to stop ‘libelous statements’.

LONDON: The lawyer for Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States, Hussain Haqqanis, has called on Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President, Imran Khan, to stop making false allegations against his client and to link him to the overthrow of his government.

Haqqani’s lawyer said a defamation case will be brought against the former prime minister, including holding him liable for any harm caused to the former ambassador if he continues the tirade against him.

The former diplomat’s US lawyer, Steven Barentzen, sent a letter to Khan during his speech in Bani Gala, which was delivered on Monday.

The PTI leader has made several statements against Haqqani in recent days, accusing him of being part of an alleged plot that led to his ousting in April last year.

Khan also accused Haqqani of being hired by ex-military chief General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa and military intelligence to lobby for the Pakistani military in the United States and which the ex-ambassador created a negative image of him in the United States.

Haqqani denied all these allegations stating that the PTI President is hallucinating and lying.

Barentzen called on the former prime minister to “immediately cease and desist from making false and defamatory statements about Mr. Haqqani, specifically falsely accusing Mr. Haqqani of providing lobbying services to the General-in-Chief of retired army Qamar Javed Bajwa in the United States and to launch a campaign against you, or take any other action to incite or cause your supporters to harass or inflict violence on Mr. Haqqani.”

The legal letter read: “Please note that Mr. Haqqani is not, and has never been, a lobbyist for anyone in the United States, including the current or former army chief. Mr. Haqqani is an academic who has written extensively on Pakistani politics and is widely respected around the world for his criticism of military intervention in Pakistani politics and his writings in favor of constitutional democracy and against the Islamist extremism.

“Lobbying for a foreign principal in the United States requires registration with the United States Department of Justice, and doing so without such registration is a violation of United States law. Mr. Haqqani has not violated this, nor any other law. Further, Mr. Haqqani has not accepted any compensation from anyone in Pakistan for returning anyone to the United States for or against any Pakistani political actor, including you.”

The former Pakistani envoy’s lawyer told Khan that his allegations and accusations that Haqqani had worked to turn the United States against him “are not only false, but also dangerous.”

“These false and defamatory statements are clearly made by you, and disseminated and repeated in videos, media interviews and through mainstream and social media, with the purpose of agitating and angering your supporters against Mr. . Haqqani.”

“This has compromised both his privacy and his personal safety. Your conduct against Mr. Haqqani is particularly troubling given that your Pakistani supporters are known to engage in violence and have attacked prominent Pakistani people. even outside the country. Mr. Haqqani is already being harassed by your social media followers and has legitimate concerns about his safety.”

“Please note that if you do not immediately stop making false and defamatory statements and inciting your supporters to violence, or much worse if something happens to Mr. Haqqani, he is ready, without further notice, to take all the legal measures of the actions are necessary within the appropriate legal framework not only to protect and defend themselves, but also to hold you accountable, ”concludes the letter.

