All preparations for the 42nd ASEAN summit on track





President Joko Widodo again reviewed a number of preparations for the holding of the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai Regency, East Nusa Tenggara Province (NTT), on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Photo: BPMI Setpres/Lukas MERAHPUTIH I WEST MANGGARAI – President Joko Widodo accompanied by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo reviewed a number of preparations ahead of the 42nd ASEAN Summit to be held in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai Regency, East Nusa Tenggara Province (NTT), in next May. Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, who accompanied the review, said all preparations, substantial or not, were on track. “We are verifying all preparations, both substantive and substantive, today in detail directly from the President and as of today we can say that all preparations are on track,” the business minister said. Foreign Retno in his statement after the inspection in Labuan. Bajo, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Regarding the substance, the Foreign Minister indicated that there will be eight meetings in the two days following the holding of the 42nd ASEAN Summit on May 10-11, 2023. Of the eight meetings, five will be held the first day, while the other three will stand. will take place on the second day. “On the first day, all meetings will be chaired by the President, while on the second day, there will be three meetings, two of which will be chaired by the President, while another meeting will be chaired by the Prime Minister of Malaysia in turn. role. base,” Retno said. Apart from this, the President and Ms. Iriana also reviewed a number of venues that are expected to be used for several activities of the 42nd ASEAN Summit. From the plenary hall, retreat, in the program of the spouses. As for Komodo Airport, the Foreign Minister said that there are currently two routes, namely the international route and the domestic route. In fact, a number of airport facilities and infrastructure are also carefully prepared to accommodate the arrival of delegates to the 42nd ASEAN Summit. “Thus, airport preparations will continue to be done, including signage for holding the ASEAN summit. So again, screening is done in detail,” Retno said. Finally, regarding the readiness of hotels for use by ASEAN Heads of State/Heads of Government, President Jokowi emphasized the importance of comfort for leaders. The president also wants the holding of the 42nd ASEAN Summit to be used as a promotional event for Indonesian tourism, especially Labuan Bajo. “Of course, this is a very good opportunity for the promotion of Labuan Bajo for ASEAN and of course for the world,” Retno said. The foreign minister is also optimistic about the smooth running of the ASEAN chairmanship held by Indonesia. He also did not forget to ask for prayers and support from all Indonesians. “So, bismillah, I hope our grand concert as ASEAN President with the holding of the 42nd ASEAN Summit can go smoothly, please pray,” Retno said. (red)

