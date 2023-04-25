kerala vande bharat express: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express train





Prime Minister Narendra Modi signaled Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express train between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station on Tuesday. The train will cover 11 districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod. Vande Bharat Express is a set of locally made semi-fast and self-propelled trains. The train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities, providing passengers with a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various projects worth over Rs 3,200 crore later today. It will inaugurate the Kochi Water Metro, a one-of-a-kind project that connects 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with the city. Apart from the Kochi metro, the railway electrification of the Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad section will also be consecrated by the Prime Minister. During the event, Prime Minister Modi also laid the groundwork for various railway projects, including redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Varkala Sivagiri stations; comprehensive development of Thiruvananthapuram area including Nemon and Kochuveli and increased section speed of Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur section. Initially, the train was to run between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur. However, the route was later extended to Kasaragod following a request by Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw pointed out. “Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express has been extended to Kasaragod,” Vaishnaw had said while speaking to reporters in Kerala. The minister had also said that the railways would upgrade Kerala’s tracks in two phases. Under Phase I, Rs 381 crore was sanctioned for converting the entire track from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram at a speed potential of 110 km/h. This will be done within a year and a half, he said. The second phase, which will involve straightening the bends and other necessary adjustments, will take two to three and a half years to complete, and after that the track’s speed potential will be increased to 130 km/h, it said. -he adds. . Thiruvananthapuram is a major urban area which has many small sub-cities around it. There have been discussions with the state government on improving the region’s connectivity, Vaishnaw said. Efforts are also being made to decongest Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station. The minister also claimed that many more Vande Bharat Express trains will be introduced in Kerala in the future.



(With agency contributions)

