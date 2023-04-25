Trump accuser in court for rape trial jury selection





NEW YORK (AP) For decades, former President Donald Trump seemed to brush off allegations, investigations and even impeachments. Now his reputation as a Teflon Don is about to face a new test: a jury of average citizens in a trial accusing him of rape.

Jury selection is due to begin Tuesday in a trial over former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll’s claim that Trump raped her nearly three decades ago in a department store dressing room. He denies it.

The trial is in federal civilian court, which means that regardless of the outcome, Trump is not at risk of going to jail. He is also not required to appear in court and his lawyers have indicated that he is unlikely to testify.

But the lawsuit, which comes as Trump is running for president again, still has the potential to be politically damaging for the Republican. The jury is set to hear retaliation for stories of sexual misconduct that rocked his 2016 presidential campaign, allegations he says were fabricated lies in an attempt to stop him winning.

The trial also comes a month after he pleaded not guilty in an unrelated criminal case over payments made to bury accounts of alleged extramarital sex.

Carroll, who is seeking unspecified damages, is expected to testify to a chance meeting with Trump in late 1995 or early 1996 that she says turned violent. The lawsuit will also include Carroll’s libel suit against Trump for derogatory remarks he made about her in response to the rape allegations. She asks for a retraction.

She says after meeting the future president at the Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan, he invited her to shop with him for a gift of women’s lingerie before they teased each other to try on an item of clothing. Carroll says they ended up alone together in a store dressing room, where Trump pushed her against a wall and raped her before she pushed him away and ran away.

Since Carroll first made his accusations in a 2019 memoir, Trump has vehemently denied that a rape ever took place or that he even knew Carroll, a longtime columnist for Elle magazine.

Trump called Carroll a crazy job and mentally ill. He claimed she fabricated the rape allegation to boost sales of her book.

She’s not my type, he has repeatedly said, although during an October sworn examination he also mistakenly identified her in a photo as his ex-wife Marla Maples.

Carroll did not stop to speak to reporters when she arrived at the courthouse Tuesday morning.

Jurors are also expected to hear from two other women who say they were sexually assaulted by Trump.

Jessica Leeds is set to testify that Trump tried to put his hand up her skirt on a 1979 flight on which the two were assigned neighboring seats. Natasha Stoynoff, a former editor of People magazine, will testify that Trump pinned her against a wall and forcibly kissed her at his Florida mansion when she went there in 2005 to interview Trump and his then-pregnant wife , Melania Trump.

Jurors will also see the infamous Access Hollywood video from 2005 in which Trump is heard making misogynistic remarks about women, including a claim that celebrities can even sexually grab women without asking.

Carroll’s allegations would normally be too old to go to court. But in November, New York State enacted a law allowing prosecution for decades-old sexual abuse allegations.

The names of the jurors will not be released to the public and to lawyers, in order to protect them from possible harassment.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who will preside over the trial, denied a request by Trump’s attorneys that jurors be told the ex-president wanted to spare the city any disruption his presence could cause.

Kaplan noted that Trump had scheduled a campaign event in New Hampshire for Thursday, the third day of the trial.

If the Secret Service can protect him during this event, the Secret Service, Marshals Service and New York City can certainly provide his safety in this highly secure federal courthouse, Kaplan wrote in an order.

Trump could still decide to attend the trial and testify. If he doesn’t, the jury could see excerpts of his testimony, which was videotaped.

On Monday, Kaplan asked attorneys for both sides not to say anything before potential jurors on Tuesday about who pays legal fees.

Earlier this month, the judge let Trump’s attorneys question Carroll for an additional hour after it was revealed that his lawyers had received funding from American Future Republic, an organization funded by the co-founder of LinkedIn, Reid Hoffman. In prior questioning, Carroll said the attorneys relied solely on contingency fees.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll, Leeds and Stoynoff have done.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/politics/article/jury-selection-set-to-start-in-rape-lawsuit-17916472.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos