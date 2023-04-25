China’s Industrial and Semiconductor Policy





China’s use of industrial policies is neither new nor unique, but it is only in the past decade that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has provided systematic support for cutting-edge technologies such as intelligence, robotics and communications. President Xi Jinping announced a Made in China 2025 plan in 2015 that aims for Chinese global dominance in 20 key sectors, including information technology, green energy technology and semiconductors. Since then, the CCP has become increasingly involved in private sector innovation to enhance China’s self-sufficiency in cutting-edge technologies. The CCP does not reveal official data on state subsidies, but spending estimates range from 1.7% to 4.9% of GDP, far exceeding all other nations’ spending on industrial policy. Yet the success of these costly measures is patchy at best, especially in the crucial semiconductor sector, where China’s design and manufacturing challenges are now compounded by US-led export controls. To discuss China’s industrial policies and their overlap with China’s foreign policy, host Bonnie Glaser speaks with John Lee, principal of East West Futures, a policy and risk consultancy that focuses on China. . Lee is also a researcher at the Leiden Asia Center and has worked for the Australian Department of Defence, the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and the Mercator Institute for China Studies. Lees’ research focuses on China’s semiconductor-related industries, cyberspace governance, and the future of telecommunications networks. Episode Highlights: 02:14 ] Implementation of China’s industrial policy 05:20 ] Industrial policy to achieve foreign policy objectives 08:02 ] Influence of strategic competition on industrial policy 10:42 ] Effectiveness of Chinese industrial policies 14:17 ] Semiconductor subsidies and export controls 19:06 ] Chinese countermeasures to export controls 22:39 ] Assessment of American policy 25:58 ] Competition forecast on advanced technologies 29:50 ] Balance between centralization and adaptation

