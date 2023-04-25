Donald Trump’s chances of beating Joe Biden, according to the polls





President Joe Biden is set to kick off his 2024 re-election campaign on Tuesday, paving the way for a potential rematch of his four-year-ago clash with then-President Donald Trump.

And as in 2020, early polls show the competition is likely to be tight.

Biden, now 80, is already the oldest person to hold the position and had previously faced doubts about a re-election bid due not only to his advanced age, but his relative reluctance to embrace the policies favored by the left wing of his party.

While some potential Democratic challengers, like California Governor Gavin Newsom and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, have largely avoided talking about challenging Biden, two Democratic activists, Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., have already announced long-term deals. against him.

Polls show Donald Trump (L) and Joe Biden (R) as the favorites for their parties’ respective nominations in the 2024 presidential race. As in 2020, polls show it would be a close contest. Alex Wroblewski/Drew Angerer/Newsweek Photo Illustration/Getty Images

Trump, 76, meanwhile remains the de facto leader of the Republican Party, with a double-digit advantage in the polls over current and potential candidates like Nikki Haley, Mike Pence and Tim Scott in a fractured field.

He also has a growing backing list of congressional figures already willing to back his re-election bid, helping to shore up party support even as some major donors have begun to defect to other candidates.

Also significant is the stark polling disparity between him and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a conservative firebrand who some saw as Trump’s heir apparent because he flirted with his own presidential bid.

With the field split, Trump is poised to defeat DeSantis by double digits under today’s poll numbers. And if the election were held tomorrow, Trump is currently in a position to win his party’s nomination by anywhere between 15 and 35 points based on current polls, leaving the rest of the field with significant ground to cover to be able to compete.

The question now is whether Trump – who has lost the popular vote twice in his previous two campaigns – can successfully turn the tide against Biden after his 4-point general election loss just over two years ago. years.

Even in the face of a historically unpopular president, polls today show that the prospect of a Trump victory in 2024 is already a risky bet for Republicans.

One of the few pollsters looking at likely voters – conservative pollster Rasmussen – provided Biden’s best approval ratings yet in some of their recent polls, even though they predicted he would lose by nearly two. numbers against Trump or DeSantis in 2024. match.

However, while Biden’s disapproval rating was 56% in a recent Quinnipiac University poll of registered voters released March 29, Trump’s disapproval rating was actually two points higher, at 58%.

Most of those interviewed in this investigation also said that the looming criminal charges against the former president – including those recently filed by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for alleged cash payments he allegedly made to a adult film star during the 2016 election cycle – should disqualify him. And generally, most voters thought the two candidates were more dishonest than honest.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s team by email for comment.

Ultimately, Biden’s unpopularity doesn’t matter against a candidate like Trump, according to the poll, polling Biden two points higher than Trump in the general election.

Other polls of registered voters over the past month predict a similar outcome, particularly in battleground states one or both candidates will likely have to win back the presidency in 2024.

NEW SURVEY

Third poll showing Trump’s indictment fading. After a month of great media coverage (for GOP voters), he hits his 40s.

Trump has real vulnerabilitiesDeSantis enters the race in forceTrump’s negatives outweigh Biden’s (-19 vs. -10) https://t.co/dhnuKBJ3MB

— Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) April 23, 2023

In Wisconsin, a poll by Republican pollsters Public Opinion Strategies last week showed Biden beating Trump by three points in Badger State, compared to the dead heat he would likely face in a race against hypothetical candidate Ron DeSantis.

In Michigan, the same pollster also helped Biden beat Trump by three points, with DeSantis enjoying a slight advantage over Biden in the blue-leaning state. Other battleground states like Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Arizona also achieved similar results – a result of what some experts say is nearly 100% Trump name recognition that leaves little room for the incursions of undecided voters.

That’s not to say it’s all negative for Trump, especially since most pollsters have the two candidates separated by less than four points in most polls.

An April 5 YouGov/Economist poll, for example, had Trump and DeSantis ahead of Biden by two and eight points respectively, with Biden’s handling of the economy driving the bulk of the discontent. (59% of respondents disapproved of Biden’s performance on inflation, according to the crosstabs.)

Meanwhile, a Harvard/Harris poll released on Friday shows Trump ahead of Biden by five points in a potential general election as the percentage who thought the country and economy was on the ‘right track’ was approaching previous high waters. seen during the Biden administration last summer.

The most important statistic for both men, however, might be the fact that no one in the country really likes either of them. In most polls, the majority of respondents did not want any of them to run again.

