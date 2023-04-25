Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Kashi Telugu Sangamam on April 29





Narendra Modi | New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the Kashi Telugu Sangamam Eventto be held in his Varanasi parliamentary constituency on April 29. The event will take place at a time when Telugu-speaking pilgrims are arriving in large numbers in Varanasi during the current 12 days Ganga Pushkaraloua religious congregation that stands after 12 years. THE Sri Kashi Telugu Samithi, an organization of Telugus-related ashrams and dharmshalas, organizes the Sangamam, said the organization’s chairman and BJP GVL MP Narasimha Rao. He is the program coordinator. THE one day programwhich will be held at Mansarovar Ghat of the Ganges, will highlight the ancient civilizational links between the holy city and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, two states inhabited by Telugu-speaking people, and will host various cultural and religious events to commemorate this link. Exercise is also considered part of Modis efforts to deepen the roots of the ruling BJP in the southern states. Varanasi had also hosted a month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam. During the Ganga Pushkaralu, thousands of people arrive for a holy bath at Ganga and to participate in different rituals. It is a very holy period. The Prime Minister will address thousands of these pilgrims, Rao said, adding that Fashion will highlight the ancient civilization connect the two regions. He rented the first Minister to rejuvenate Religious and cultural heritage of Varanasis. Next story: The Indian Meteorological Department has given good news to the people of PA saying that there is a chance of rain in many places in Andhra Pradesh over the next three days.

As part of the immediate measures to contain the flow of sewage in Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, the government of Telangana has decided to establish four sewage treatment plans (STPs) and an administrative penalty of Rs 82.23 crore was granted.

Telangana Medical and Health Department reported 54 new covid cases in single day on Monday, of which a total of 23 positive cases were reported from Hyderabad, three Adlabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Rangareddy, two cases each from Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar , peddapalli, Rajanna Siricilla and one case each from Jagtial, Kamareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Medak, medchal-Malkajgiri, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, siddipet, Suryapet and Yadadri Bhongir.

The CBI has filed another indictment in the Delhi Liquor Scam case. In the latest indictment was filed against Manish Sisodia, Arun Ramachandra Pillai, Buchibabu, Amandeep Dal and Arjun Pandey.

Two white collar offenders on the run for 29 years arrested in Ernakulam Kerala by CID team in a conversation case. You can now get the latest stories from IndtodayonTelegramevery day. Click the link to subscribe. Click to follow IndtodaysFacebookpageandTwitterandinstagram. For all the latest updates from Hyderabad News

