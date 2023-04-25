Jury selection in the trial of E. Jean Carroll vs. Trump Begins





Comment this storyComment

NEW YORK Jury selection began Tuesday morning in a civil lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll, a writer who has accused Donald Trump of raping her years before he became president.

Carroll says Trump assaulted her in a New York department store in the mid-1990s, allegations she made public while he was in the White House. Trump, in turn, called her a liar and said an attack never happened.

Carroll filed a lawsuit against Trump last year in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, accusing him of battery and defaming her with his denials, setting the stage for a high-profile lawsuit in Lower Manhattan .

The trial that began Tuesday comes at a time of dizzying legal scrutiny and investigation surrounding Trump, who is currently facing criminal charges in a separate case in Manhattan; ongoing investigations by local and federal prosecutors; and a fraud suit brought by the New York Attorney General. Trump is also running for president again; he denied wrongdoing on all fronts and denounced the cases and investigations as politically motivated.

E. Jean Carroll accused Donald Trump of rape. The trial begins Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said jurors in the case would remain anonymous because they could face harassment and media scrutiny if their names were made public.

In court Tuesday morning, Kaplan asked the parties involved to refrain from making statements that could incite violence or civil unrest. attack people throughout the justice system, including other judges, law enforcement officials, and individual jurors.

Trump is not charged with a crime related to Carrolls’ charges. She seeks unspecified damages in her lawsuit. Civil cases generally involve disputes that rely on the preponderance of evidence to be resolved compared to criminal cases, which involve violations of the law and require proof beyond a reasonable doubt to determine guilt.

Natalie Gordon, jury consultant and assistant professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said lawyers in this case will likely focus on potential jurors’ political positions, pre-existing knowledge of the case and whether they have experience. sexual assaults.

The trial is expected to last at least a week.

It was still unclear whether Trump would testify or appear in person. Trump is under no obligation to testify in his own defense or appear in court, and his attorneys have said he will make a decision during the trial.

Carroll said she plans to attend the trial and testify before the jury. Carrolls’ attorney wrote in court documents that his side need not call Trump because he was deposed and that attorneys can instead play a recording of that deposition in court.

The status of the main investigations involving Donald Trump

Carroll first publicly accused Trump in 2019 when an excerpt from his memoir was released. Carroll said she and Trump met at Bergdorf Goodman, an upscale store, and he asked her for help choosing a gift for another woman.

When they entered a dressing room, she claimed, Trump pinned her against a wall and raped her. In her lawsuit, Carroll says she fought back and successfully pushed Trump away.

Carroll’s lawsuit says she told two friends and then chose silence for two decades, fearing what would happen to her reputation if she came forward.

Trump said that episode never happened, denied meeting her, and suggested she was trying to sell books.

Carroll was among more than a dozen women who accused Trump of sexual misconduct, including charges of groping or kissing them against their will. Trump has denied all of their allegations. Carroll’s attorneys plan to call two of the women to testify in the civil trial.

In 2019, Carroll sued Trump for defamation. This case is still pending; the Justice Department argued that Trump was acting as president when he denied his allegations and said the United States should be the defendant. This would likely end Carroll’s original libel suit, as the government cannot be sued for libel, but the issue remains unresolved.

Carroll filed a second lawsuit last year, this one accusing Trump of assault and battery, then defaming her with his continued denials after he lost the 2020 presidential election. That lawsuit was filed under a new law in New York allowing sexual assault victims to sue years later.

The lawsuit seeks damages in an amount to be determined at trial, as well as a court order ordering Trump to retract a defamatory statement he made last year.

Carrolls’ lawsuit points to a statement Trump posted on social media in October 2022, saying he didn’t know her and has no idea who she is, other than it appears she took a photo of me many years ago, with her husband, shaking my hand in a receiving line at a celebrity charity event.

Trump’s statement also said his accusations were a hoax and a lie and dismissed Carroll as not my type! In his lawsuit, Carroll said Trump’s assault caused him significant pain and suffering and that his defamatory statement only made the harm worse.

Trump was deposed last year in the case, during which he was shown a photo of Carroll and mistook it for an image of Marla Maples, his ex-wife.

It’s Marla, yeah, said Trump. She’s my wife. His lawyer quickly corrected the error.

During his deposition, Trump also reiterated his claims that he did not know Carroll.

Berman reported from Washington.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2023/04/24/e-jean-carroll-trump-lawsuit-begins/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos