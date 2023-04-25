Can a podcast save the UK? Crooked Media takes on UK politics





Crooked’s journey across the Atlantic is the latest example of the company’s growth since the first episode of Pod Save America landed in podcast feeds in January 2017. The show currently averages 12 million monthly downloads and YouTube streams, according to Crooked. And the network as a whole has launched 30 podcasts since its inception, with 17 active podcasts on its list. Many of these podcasts have expanded beyond the realm of pure political health commentary (America dissected), culture (Keep it) and scripted comedy (Edith!). This is in addition to the company’s foray into television, its live broadcasts and a beefed-up merchandise offering. Pod Save the UK enters a British media landscape in which political podcasts are increasingly popular. The rest is political, led by former Labor communications director Alastair Campbell and former Conservative lawmaker Rory Stewart, regularly sits at the top of the UK podcast charts. In the same way Novara live, a podcast from the left-leaning media organization Novara Media, and News agenciesa daily podcast hosted by three former BBC journalists. The success of alternative political news sources in Britain stems, in part, from growing dissatisfaction with the way news is reported by established organisations, said Adam Shepherd, editor of PodPod, a publication UK from the podcasting industry. There are many people who believe, rightly or wrongly, that there is growing organizational bias in news publishing, that there are areas of reporting that are underserved. In this context, what ambitions do the hosts have for the show? Khan said she hoped to offer a different perspective. I was like watching political podcasts and with the exception of Novara, when you look at all the art, it’s pretty much exclusively male, almost a few females, and not really a lot of brown faces, a she said. For Kumar, I think it will be good for people around me that I have a weekly outlet for my current affairs-based grievances, he said. I hope it will have a net beneficial effect on my interpersonal relationships, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/25/arts/pod-save-the-uk.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos