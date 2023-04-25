Politics
Prokes Discipline and Delays Reflux
A number of passengers got off at Madiun (KA) station, East Java, on Thursday (4/20/2023). PT KAI (Persero) Area of Operations (Daop) 7 Madiun said the peak of Lebaran return flow occurred on Thursday (4/20). Even though the PPKM has been revoked, the recommendation to implement the health program is still being enforced so that the threat of spreading Covid-19 upon returning home can be minimized.
Prokes Discipline and Delays Reflux
The return home that was made by the majority of Muslims in the country during the Idul Fitri holiday in 2002 was safe and memorable. It is now time to organize the implementation of the backflow.
Similar to the Victory Day celebration for Muslims that took place before, in 2023, this Eid surge was preceded by the stream of homecomings. The difference is that if during the pandemic the return to basics was carried out with various restrictions, this time it is not the case.
Following the lifting of the implementation of restrictions on community activities (PPKM) at the end of December 2022, it can be said that returning home this time is relatively free. Although the number of transmissions of Covid-19 has increased again, no particular restrictions have been imposed on travelers, except for a call to continue to apply the health program if necessary.
A safe and memorable homecoming has indeed become the theme for setting up activities that have long been a tradition in the archipelago. For this reason, in response to the latest developments in the health situation in the country, President Joko Widodo also urged the entire community to be wise and not panic.
“Right now the spread of Covid-19 is starting to increase somewhat, but we don’t need to overreact to it,” President Jokowi said on Saturday (4/22/2023).
However, President Jokowi asked the public not to be complacent and to immediately equip themselves with the vaccination against Covid-19, whether it is the first, second or second dose. booster One and two. President Jokowi pointed out that vaccination is helpful in preventing worsening of corona virus symptoms.
Covid-19 cases in Indonesia have accelerated in recent weeks. The latest data from Friday (21/4/2023), there were 904 new cases recorded with 11,002 active cases. Seeing an increase in cases, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)
“If you don’t feel safe, don’t complete government-recommended vaccinations,” President Jokowi said.
President Jokowi also recommended that masks be used again. Also, for those with comorbidities or complaints of fever. President Jokowi also recalled the need to put in place health protocols, including hand washing.
“I ask those with flu and fever to use a mask. Likewise those with co-morbidities to use a mask. If you meet elderly people, you should also wear a mask. And finally, n ‘remember to wash your hands after activities,’ he added.
Reverse flow delay
Not only asking the public to resume wearing masks, especially if they are or are in special conditions, but also implementing health programs, in order to maintain the series of return-to-home activities conducive, on another occasion, President Jokowi also called for a postponement of the return flow.
This appeal, according to President Jokowi, aims to avoid traffic jams at the peak of the return flow in 2023 which is expected to occur on April 24 and 25, 2023. This appeal is also intended not only for the general public, but also for ASN and TNI-Polri.
As to how the postponement, as President Jokowi said, can be done by granting additional leave. “This provision applies to ASN, TNI-Polri and BUMN or private employees whose technical details may be settled by the respective agencies or companies, such as forms of additional leave or other forms of leave “said President Jokowi, via the presidential secretariat. YouTube account, Monday (4/24/2023).
As we know, the Ministry of Transport predicts that the momentum of back to basics in 2023 will concern 123.8 million travellers. This number shows an increase of 85.5 million people compared to the 2022 homecoming period.
And the next few days, the reverse flow will occur. Data from the Ministry of Transportation (Kemenhub) predicts that at least 203,000 vehicles per day from the eastern direction of the Trans Java Toll Road and the direction of Bandung are expected to use the Jakarta-Cikampek Toll Road.
Of course, this is a very large number compared to the normal number of 53,000 vehicles. Thus, to break the accumulation that occurs at the peak of the return flow on April 24 and 25, 2023 simultaneously, the government invites people who do not have an urgent need to avoid the peak of the return flow by adjourning or adjourning the schedule for returning home after April. 26 2023.
Author: Ratna Nuraini
Publisher: Elvira Inda Sari
You may repost, rewrite and/or copy this content with acknowledgment of the source. Indonesia.go.id
|
Sources
2/ https://indonesia.go.id/kategori/editorial/7026/disiplin-prokes-dan-tunda-arus-balik%3Flang%3D1
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prokes Discipline and Delays Reflux
- Friend to The Villages touts first term | News | Daily Sun Villages
- Treating Oily Scalp: 5 Tips For Men To Follow | Beauty/fashion news
- Google’s latest climate plan?Skip the grid backlog and mimic
- Graphene ‘tattoo’ pacemaker that wraps around the heart is the thinnest research ever
- Can a podcast save the UK? Crooked Media takes on UK politics
- Hollywood Pledges To Ruin Video Game Movies By 2028
- 6 tech innovations that will change your life in the next 5 years
- Reproductive rights restrictions make tough decisions even harder for pregnant women with cancer
- Imran Khan interviews his own indictment, says Sharjeel
- Jury selection in the trial of E. Jean Carroll vs. Trump Begins
- Harry Belafonte dead at 96ExBulletin