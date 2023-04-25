A number of passengers got off at Madiun (KA) station, East Java, on Thursday (4/20/2023). PT KAI (Persero) Area of ​​Operations (Daop) 7 Madiun said the peak of Lebaran return flow occurred on Thursday (4/20). Even though the PPKM has been revoked, the recommendation to implement the health program is still being enforced so that the threat of spreading Covid-19 upon returning home can be minimized.

Prokes Discipline and Delays Reflux

The return home that was made by the majority of Muslims in the country during the Idul Fitri holiday in 2002 was safe and memorable. It is now time to organize the implementation of the backflow.

Similar to the Victory Day celebration for Muslims that took place before, in 2023, this Eid surge was preceded by the stream of homecomings. The difference is that if during the pandemic the return to basics was carried out with various restrictions, this time it is not the case.

Following the lifting of the implementation of restrictions on community activities (PPKM) at the end of December 2022, it can be said that returning home this time is relatively free. Although the number of transmissions of Covid-19 has increased again, no particular restrictions have been imposed on travelers, except for a call to continue to apply the health program if necessary.

A safe and memorable homecoming has indeed become the theme for setting up activities that have long been a tradition in the archipelago. For this reason, in response to the latest developments in the health situation in the country, President Joko Widodo also urged the entire community to be wise and not panic.

“Right now the spread of Covid-19 is starting to increase somewhat, but we don’t need to overreact to it,” President Jokowi said on Saturday (4/22/2023).

However, President Jokowi asked the public not to be complacent and to immediately equip themselves with the vaccination against Covid-19, whether it is the first, second or second dose. booster One and two. President Jokowi pointed out that vaccination is helpful in preventing worsening of corona virus symptoms.

Covid-19 cases in Indonesia have accelerated in recent weeks. The latest data from Friday (21/4/2023), there were 904 new cases recorded with 11,002 active cases. Seeing an increase in cases, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)

“If you don’t feel safe, don’t complete government-recommended vaccinations,” President Jokowi said.

President Jokowi also recommended that masks be used again. Also, for those with comorbidities or complaints of fever. President Jokowi also recalled the need to put in place health protocols, including hand washing.

“I ask those with flu and fever to use a mask. Likewise those with co-morbidities to use a mask. If you meet elderly people, you should also wear a mask. And finally, n ‘remember to wash your hands after activities,’ he added.

Reverse flow delay

Not only asking the public to resume wearing masks, especially if they are or are in special conditions, but also implementing health programs, in order to maintain the series of return-to-home activities conducive, on another occasion, President Jokowi also called for a postponement of the return flow.

This appeal, according to President Jokowi, aims to avoid traffic jams at the peak of the return flow in 2023 which is expected to occur on April 24 and 25, 2023. This appeal is also intended not only for the general public, but also for ASN and TNI-Polri.

As to how the postponement, as President Jokowi said, can be done by granting additional leave. “This provision applies to ASN, TNI-Polri and BUMN or private employees whose technical details may be settled by the respective agencies or companies, such as forms of additional leave or other forms of leave “said President Jokowi, via the presidential secretariat. YouTube account, Monday (4/24/2023).

As we know, the Ministry of Transport predicts that the momentum of back to basics in 2023 will concern 123.8 million travellers. This number shows an increase of 85.5 million people compared to the 2022 homecoming period.

And the next few days, the reverse flow will occur. Data from the Ministry of Transportation (Kemenhub) predicts that at least 203,000 vehicles per day from the eastern direction of the Trans Java Toll Road and the direction of Bandung are expected to use the Jakarta-Cikampek Toll Road.

Of course, this is a very large number compared to the normal number of 53,000 vehicles. Thus, to break the accumulation that occurs at the peak of the return flow on April 24 and 25, 2023 simultaneously, the government invites people who do not have an urgent need to avoid the peak of the return flow by adjourning or adjourning the schedule for returning home after April. 26 2023.

Author: Ratna Nuraini

Publisher: Elvira Inda Sari

