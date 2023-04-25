NRSC chief Steve Daines endorses Donald Trump for president





Donald Trump received a powerful endorsement on Monday when Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Chairman of the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, said former presidents’ 2024 presidential bid was a living hell.

Daines made his endorsement during an interview on the Donald Trump Jr. podcast. The senator told Trump’s son that the best four years he had in the Senate were those he served under the Trump administration. .

Because he is chairman of the Republican National Senate Committee, Daines has a powerful influence over Senate Republicans, making his endorsement a key victory for the former president’s efforts to return to the White House. Daines is, so far, the only member of the Senate GOP leadership to endorse Trump.

He talked about results, Daines said. We passed and enacted the biggest tax cut in American history, we transformed the courts. We had a country that was respected.

That’s why, Daines said, he’s proud to support Donald J. Trump for president.

That’s absolutely brilliant, replied Trump Jr.

Trump Jr. previously described Daines as a really good friend he met at a hunting camp. Dainess’ personal connection to people close to Trump, including Trump Jr., gave him credibility with the former presidents’ base, which boosted his re-election efforts in 2020, when he beat the Democrat Steve Bullock, who was governor of Montanas.

The presidents’ former allies called Dainess’ endorsement one of the most significant to date, with one suggesting it signals openness to Trump among the biggest donors to the parties that fund the NRSC and that Daines wouldn’t be in danger of becoming alienated.

Trump spokespersons did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

After a high-flying start, DeSantis encounters obstacles on the road to 2024

Trump is running against former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley and business leader Vivek Ramaswamy despite Sen. Tim Scott (RS.C.) announcing an exploratory committee ahead of a scheduled presidential race and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence are expected to participate in the 2024 race.

Dainess’ endorsement also marks a departure from top Senate Republicans, namely Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who not only refrained from issuing an endorsement early in the GOP presidential primary, but who has also openly fallen out with Trump in recent months.

In November, following news that Trump had met with a white nationalist, McConnell warned that keeping such a company could end a presidential candidate’s ambitions for the White House.

Anyone who meets people holding this view, in my view, has a very slim chance of being elected president of the United States, McConnell said.

Despite McConnell’s hesitation, however, a number of Senate Republicans have already backed Trump’s campaign, including the Senses. Lindsey O. Graham (SC), Markwayne Mullin (Okla.), Eric Schmitt (Mo.), Tommy Tuberville (Ala.), and JD Vance (Ohio). And dozens of House members announced their support for Trump.

Dainess’ endorsement also means Trump will back his picks for Senate races nationwide. While in 2022 the NRSC then chaired by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) remained neutral in the primaries, an approach that frequently clashed with that of McConnell and his outside political advisers, Daines pledged to play a more active role in ensuring the best candidates come out of the Republican primaries, saying in a statement that Republicans told him they were sick of losing and that he plans to change that with strong recruiting.

Liz Goodwin contributed to this report.

