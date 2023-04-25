The problem with Pakistan’s Supreme Court – The Diplomat





Recent rulings by Pakistan’s Supreme Court have thrust it into the heart of the country’s ongoing political crisis. These decisions, often made by partisan judges, erode the stature and public confidence in the Pakistani justice system.

For more than a year, Pakistani political parties have been fighting over the holding of elections. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former prime minister Imran Khan has been pushing for National Assembly (NA) elections to be brought forward and for provincial assembly elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa take place before the general elections. The government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) prefers that the elections be held at the same time. NA elections are scheduled for later this year.

Amid these political wrangles, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has come under scrutiny for his suo motu action on the Punjab Assembly elections. Earlier this month, a three-member bench led by Bandial set May 14 as the new date for Punjab assembly elections. In doing so, he reversed a decision by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone elections in the province from April 10 to October 8.

The Supreme Court decision is a major setback for the Shehbaz Sharif government, which tried to postpone elections to the Punjab assembly, which was dissolved on January 13. The ruling PML-N-Pakistan Peoples Party alliance opposes the holding of assembly elections in Punjab before the national elections.

According to the rules, the elections must be held under an interim government. With an elected government in place in Punjab, especially if led by the opposition PTI, the ruling party’s chances of victory in Pakistan’s most populous and electorally crucial province in the general election could be in jeopardy. .

The Sharifs government openly opposed the Supreme Court’s order to hold parliamentary elections in Punjab on May 14, saying it was aimed at facilitating a victory for the PTI. The PTI, which enjoys immense popularity in Pakistan, believes it can win the upcoming elections in Punjab, which will give it an administrative advantage in the province when NA elections are later held across Pakistan.

Chief Justice Bandial’s authority and neutrality have been further eroded following revelations that Supreme Court Justices opposed the initiation of proceedings under Article 184(3) of the Constitution on the PTI request regarding the Punjab polls.

When Bandial ruled in favor of a snap election in Punjab, a number of senior judges ruled that the PTI’s suo motu request was rejected on maintainability grounds. The judges’ objection was based on their understanding that such a step should not be taken without consulting all members of the court, and that the matter was pending in the provincial courts and was not considered a matter of public interest.

The ruling coalition is in no mood to implement the rulings of the highest courts, which it says could undermine its electoral prospects in the upcoming general election.

Meanwhile, the ECP complained that its constitutional authority had been undermined by the Supreme Court, which set a date for the Punjab Assembly elections without its consent.

To find a way out of the situation, the parliament tried to enact legislation to restrict the powers of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) in relation to taking unilateral suo motu actions. However, earlier this month, Bandial ruled that the bill restricting the powers of the CJP would remain ineffective even if it becomes law. The decision virtually compromises the legislature’s ability to do its job.

The situation has reached a point where the state seems to be in revolt against the orders of the high judges on the elections. The State Bank of Pakistan refused to obey the Chief Justices’ order to allocate funds directly to the ECP without parliamentary approval. The Ministry of Defense has made it clear that it cannot allocate security personnel as they are busy with military operations across the country. Meanwhile, the government refused to enter into negotiations with the PTI leaders under pressure from the Supreme Court.

This is not the first time that Chief Justices of Supreme Courts have attempted to intervene in cases outside their jurisdiction, undermining the legitimacy of the judiciary and harming Pakistan’s interests in the country and the country. foreign.

The rulings of the Supreme Court justices have actually left Pakistan weaker and caused problems for policy makers and worries for international investors. One of the most notable examples in this regard is the verdict handed down by former Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhary in the Reko Diq case in 2013. The decision damaged Pakistan’s reputation among investors and also cost financially.

During his tenure at the helm, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar issued several controversial verdicts that exceeded his constitutional authority. Not only was Nisar behind the outrageous initiative to set up a fund to collect donations for the construction of a dam, but he also repeatedly interfered in day-to-day administrative affairs by using suo motu the authority of his office to an unprecedented extent.

The Supreme Court is responsible for giving a fair and impartial interpretation of the law. However, his recent decisions have created an atmosphere of uncertainty in the country as citizens do not know how these decisions will be implemented. It is now up to the Supreme Court to prove that it can remain impartial and make decisions consistent with the Constitution rather than policy. Only then can he restore public confidence in the justice system and prevent further damage to the institution and the country.

