Turkey arrests 110 pro-Kurdish suspects ahead of vote

Lawyers, journalists and actors among those arrested in the “counter-terrorist” operation



The Kurds have been fighting for decades for greater autonomy in southeastern Turkey. (Photo: AFP)

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey: Turkey on Tuesday arrested at least 110 pro-Kurdish activists, journalists and lawyers in raids carried out just three weeks before a stabbing vote that could extend President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s two-decade rule.

Police said their “counter-terrorist” operation was carried out simultaneously in 21 provinces, including Diyarbakir, the unofficial capital of Turkey’s Kurdish minority.

State media said police were detaining people suspected of funding the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) or enlisting new members into the illegal group.

The PKK has been outlawed as a terrorist organization by Ankara and its Western allies for waging a decades-long armed struggle for greater autonomy in southeastern Turkey.

State news agency Anadolu said the detainees included people suspected of fomenting nearly 60 street protests since 2017.

The operation also involved suspects who allegedly transferred money to the PKK from municipalities held by the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP).

The Diyarbakir Bar Association said the number of detentions could reach 150.

These include “20 lawyers, five journalists and three theater actors”, he said.

Turkish human rights organization MLSA said the journalists worked for the pro-Kurdish Mesopotamia news agency, which has been banned in Turkey over its alleged links to terrorism.

The raids are believed to be the largest since 108 suspects were arrested in a similar operation in 2020.

“Stealing the Urn”

The arrests are likely to add pressure on the HDP ahead of the May 14 elections, widely seen as the most important in Turkey’s post-Ottoman era.

Turkey’s highest court is ending hearings against the HDP which could see it banned due to alleged terrorist links.

Prosecutors are focusing on the alleged financial support the PKK receives from the HDP, which Erdogan presents as the militants’ political wing.

The left-wing party says it has been singled out for resisting Erdogan’s crackdown on civil liberties and mismanagement of the economy.

The HDP called Tuesday’s raids “an operation to steal the ballot box and the will of the people.”

He accused Erdogan’s ruling party of targeting “the lawyers who will protect the ballot boxes and the journalists who will inform the public” of the government’s attempts to manipulate the vote.

Polls show Erdogan neck and neck or losing against Common Opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu

Erdogan’s control over parliament through an alliance between his Islamic-rooted party and a far-right group is also under threat.

The HDP will not field a presidential candidate or run under its own party banner in the parliamentary portion of the vote.

He will instead present his parliamentary candidates under the lists of a new group called the Green Left Party, which supports Kilicdaroglu.

The measures are designed to protect the party in case it is banned before the vote.

The Supreme Court has the option of banning the HDP or banning some 550 of its leading members from political life for five years.