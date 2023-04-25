What to know about the E. Jean Carrolls case





A trial is due to begin on Tuesday on the civil complaint of E. Jean Carroll that Donald Trump raped her in a New York department store in the 1990s, but it’s unclear whether the former president will appear to testify in his defense.

Magazine editor and columnist Carroll claims the attack took place at a Bergdorf Goodman department store on New York’s Fifth Avenue when the ‘playful chats’ she had had with the businessman took hold. a “dark turn”. She alleges in her lawsuit that Trump “grabbed” her, “forced her against a locker room wall, pinned her down with his shoulder, and raped her.”

Trump called his allegations a “scam”, a “hoax” and a “complete hoax”, leading Carroll to sue him for defamation. Trump maintains that his comments are not defamatory and are the truth.

It’s ridiculous to think an incident like this could happen in a department store, he said during his deposition in the case, according to court documents. So I say that sometimes to people. And I say can you imagine that? The concept of this? And it’s me. I know you, a very famous person. It’s a shame. Frankly, it’s a shame that something like this can be brought.

Jury selection is set to begin Tuesday morning in federal court in lower Manhattan, a few blocks from where Trump was arraigned earlier this month on felony charges of falsifying business records in a separate case. involving silent payments to women alleging relations with him; Trump pleaded not guilty to those charges and denied those matters and any wrongdoing.

Former President Donald Trump and E. Jean Carroll.Getty Images; PA

Trump sat down for his videotaped deposition in the Carroll case in October, which his attorney, Roberta Kaplan, said in court documents she planned to use at trial.

It’s unclear whether Trump, one of only two witnesses listed for the defense, will testify in person or rely on deposition because his attorney, Joe Tacopina, was not engaged in a case filed last night. last week to find out if the former president would attend the proceedings.

Kaplan and Tacopina declined to comment on the matter.

Questions for potential jurors

The judge presiding over the case, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, is using an anonymous jury for the trial, a move unusual for a civil trial but one he says is necessary.

“If the identities of jurors were released, there would be a high likelihood of unwanted media attention on jurors, attempts to influence and/or juror harassment or worse by supporters of Mr. Trump, wrote the judge in a ruling last month.

In the court filings, attorneys for Trump and Carroll laid out some of the questions they want the judge to ask potential jurors.

Trump’s suggestions include: “Do you know the slogan #believe women” and “Do you agree with it?” “Do you think the #metoo movement has gone too far?”

Another suggestion was, “Do you believe that people falsely accuse other people of sexual assault?” Does this happen?

They also want potential jurors to be asked about their opinion of Trump as president, adding, “If you have negative opinions, are they firmly held beliefs?”

Questions suggested by Carroll’s lawyers include whether they follow Trump on social media, have ever attended any of his rallies, or believe the 2020 election results were illegitimate.

Another asks: “Would anyone find it hard to believe a victim of sexual misconduct if that victim chose not to seek immediate medical or other assistance?”

In her court filing, Carroll said she told two friends about the attack, which she says happened in 1995 or 1996 and lasted two to three minutes. She said she called one immediately after and the other a few days later. The latter friend warned her not to tell anyone else because “disaster would ensue,” the suit reads.

“Forget it! He’s got two hundred lawyers. Hell bury you,” Carroll said, quoting the friend.

Carroll said she heeded the advice because she “knew how brutal and dangerous Trump could be.”

“Carroll did not mention the rape for over twenty years. She did not want to be seen or see herself as a victim of sexual assault,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says that position was reinforced when other women accused Trump of sexual misconduct in the 2016 election and he denied their accusations “while saving their reputations and insulting their appearance.” popular in states like Indiana” since “his electoral fortunes had steadily improved despite credible allegations of sexual abuse”.

The lawsuit goes on to say his thinking began to change after a New York Times article about rape allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein helped spark the #MeToo movement.

She said she decided to speak about the alleged incident as part of a book she was working on called “What Do We Need Men For?: A Modest Proposal.”

Trump’s denials

After an excerpt from the book was published in New York Magazine in June 2019, then-President Trump released a statement saying he had “never met this person in my life.”

“She is trying to sell a new book which should indicate her motivation. It should be sold in the fiction section,” the statement read. “Shame on those who make up false stories of assault to try to gain publicity, sell a book or further a political agenda.”

Carroll then sued Trump for defamation, but the case stalled in an appeal over whether Trump was immune from liability because he was president at the time.

She sued in the case that will now go to trial last year, after Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that opened a one-year window for adult victims of sex offenses to file civil lawsuits, even though the statute of limitations for their claim had expired, as with Carroll.

She is seeking unspecified damages for alleged rape and defamation for comments Trump made about her on his Truth Social social media website after she left the White House.

“Carroll is not telling the truth, she is a woman I have nothing to do with, whom I did not know and who would have no interest in knowing her if I ever had the chance”, indicates the press release. “And even though I’m not supposed to say it, I will. This woman is not my type!

Trump doubled down on his comments during his deposition in October last year, where he called Carroll “crazy work”. “Physically, she’s not my type, and now that I’m hearing things about her indirectly, she wouldn’t be my type in any way,” he said, according to a court filing.

In the same proceeding, he was shown a photo of him and Carroll standing together at an event, and mistook it for his wife at that time, Marla Maples. “That’s Marla. Yeah, that’s my wife,” he said. After being pointed out to him about the error, he said the image was “very blurry”.

The two Carroll friends said they spoke about the alleged attack, Lisa Birnbach and Carol Martin, are expected to testify on her behalf, as are two other women who say they were sexually assaulted by Trump, Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff. Trump has also denied those accusations, saying the alleged incidents never happened.

The judge said he was allowing testimony from Leeds and Stoynoff as well as the infamous ‘Access Hollywood’ tape that captured Trump saying he can grope women without their consent in order to let Carroll advance his allegation that Trump has a propensity for sexual assault. .

In his deposition, Trump mocked Carroll and Leeds for saying they could not remember the date or, in Carroll’s case, even the year of the alleged attacks.

Trump told Carroll’s lawyer that if such a thing had happened, your client would know about it at the second. Shed know until the second. Shed know the month, date, year down to the second.

Kaplan, who noted earlier in the deposition that Trump seemed to have no recollection of when he got engaged to his wife Melania, then asked him the date he married the former first lady.

“I don’t even want to give you the answer. I’m not going to make him worthy,” Trump replied, according to court documents.

