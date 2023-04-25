Isolating China would be a “betrayal of our national interest”, according to the Minister of Foreign Affairs | Political news

Not engaging with China would be “a betrayal of our national interest”, the foreign minister will say.

In a speech at Mansion House on Tuesday, James Cleverly will insist the government is prepared to be robust in its talks with Beijing.

But he will add: “No significant global problem – from climate change to pandemic prevention, from economic stability to nuclear proliferation – can be solved without China.

“To give up on China would be to give up on solving humanity’s greatest problems.”

James Cleverly will deliver the speech in London on Tuesday.



The government is coming under increasing pressure from prominent Tory backbenchers – including former Prime Minister Liz Truss – to harden the tone vis-à-vis Beijing.

During his leadership campaign last summer, current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the country was “the biggest long-term threat to Britain”.

But after taking the keys to number 10, it seemed soften his languageinstead saying the UK should stand up to China “with robust pragmatism”.

Mr Cleverly is expected to echo that sentiment, “rejecting any attempt to describe a country of the scale and complexity of China in one word or one phrase, whether it be ‘threat’, ‘partner ” or “adversary””.

He will say: “It would be clear and easy – perhaps even satisfying – for me to declare a new Cold War and say that our goal is to isolate China.

“Clear, easy, satisfying – and wrong. Because that would be a betrayal of our national interest and a willful misunderstanding of the modern world.”

However, Mr Cleverly also pledged to be “unwaveringly realistic about Chinese authoritarianism” and to be “clear about our right to act when Beijing breaches its international obligations or violates human rights.” male”.

The Foreign Minister will say: “We do not expect our disagreements with China to be quickly overcome, but we do expect China to respect the laws and the obligations it has freely accepted.

“If China breaks them, we have a right to say so and to act, as we did when China dismantled Hong Kong’s freedoms, breaking its own promise, and we gave nearly 3 million of Hong Kong people a path to British citizenship.

“Peaceful coexistence must begin with respect for fundamental laws and institutions, including the Charter of the United Nations, which protects every country from invasion.”

“Revulsion” at the treatment reserved for the Uyghurs

Elsewhere in his speech at the mayor’s Easter banquet, Mr Cleverly will condemn the “mass incarceration of the Uyghur people in Xinjiang”, adding: “I hope our Chinese counterparts do not believe their own rhetoric that we are simply trying to interfere in their domestic affairs.

“Just as we should try harder to understand China, I hope Chinese officials understand that when their government builds a 21st century version of the Gulag Archipelago, locking down over a million people at the height of this campaign, often to do no more than observe their religion, it stirs something deep within us.

“Our revulsion is heartfelt and unanimously shared across our country and beyond. We are not going to drop what is happening in Xinjiang or be sidelined.”

And the foreign minister also called on Beijing to be open about the purpose of its recent major military expansion.