



President Jokowi urges Labuan Bajo to continue sprucing up to welcome delegates to ASEAN Summit 2023 Illustrations, Photos/Source: Google

Reviews, suaradewata.com- The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo appealed to his staff and related parties to continue beautifying the Labuan Bajo region. This is intended to accommodate all delegates for the 2023 ASEAN Summit in Indonesia in May. President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo (Jokowi) continues to review the readiness for the 2023 ASEAN Summit to be held in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). How could it not be, it was done in order to make Indonesia as the president of the international event very ready to welcome the arrival of all heads of state and delegations from various countries from the ASEAN region who will attend the event. At the same time, it also shows how the commitment of the Indonesian government to participate in supporting the succession of the holding of the 42nd ASEAN Summit [ada tahun 2023 yang akan diselenggarakan pada bulan Mei 2023 mendatang. Diketahui bahwa saat tiba di Bandar Udara (Bandara) Komodo, Kabupaten Manggarai Barat, Provinsi NTT, pada Sabtu tanggal 22 April 2023 lalu, Presiden Jokowi kemudian langsung melihat seluruh sarana dan prasarana yang ada di sana. Tidak hanya berhenti di sana, namun setelahnya, beliau tatkala dalam perjalanan menuju ke hotel tempatnya menginap, Presiden RI ketujuh tersebut langsung melihat pula beberapa lokasi yang memang perlu untuk terus dipercantik untuk bisa menyambut seluruh tamu delegasi dari negara-negara kawasan ASEAN yang akan hadir di Labuan Bajo. Kemudian, pada hari kedua kunjungannya di Labuan Bajo, yakni pada hari Minggu tanggal 23 April 2023, Kepala Negara yang juga disertai dengan Ibu Negara, Iriana Jokowi melanjutkan kunjungan mereka dan mengunjungi beberapa tempat lain yang memang sebelumnya belum sempat dikunjungi. Bukan hanya memberikan instruksi supaya Labuan Bajo bisa terus dipercantik guna menyambut kehadiran seluruh kepala negara dan pejabat tinggi negara dari negara-negara di kawasan ASEAN, namun menurut Deputi Bidang Protokol, Pers dan Media Sekretariat Presiden, Bey Machmudin bahwa Presiden Jokowi ingin agar seluruh tempat wisata yang ada di wilayah Labuan Bajo bisa turut dipromosikan kepada seluruh delegasi negara sahabat. Untuk menjamin keberhasilan upaya mendorong promosi wisata di Labuan Bajo, maka dari itu Presiden RI merasa sangat perlu untuk mengunjungi beberapa tempat wisata yang ada. Hal tersebut menurut beliau adalah untuk dapat mempromosikan bagaimana keindahan kawasan yang memang dimiliki oleh Tanah Air, khususnya di Labuan Bajo secara langsung dan lebih detail ke mata dunia. Sementara itu, Holding BUMN Pariwisata, InJourney menargetkan agar kunjungan bisa mencapai hingga sebesar 1,5 juta wisatawan per tahun ke Labuan Bajo. Pasalnya, target kunjungan wisatawan tersebut memang telah sejalan dengan bagaimana arahan yang telah dikemukakan oleh Kementerian Pariwisata dan Ekonomi Kreatif (Kemenparekraf RI). Mengenai upaya untuk terus mendorong agar kawasan wisata di Labuan Bajo bisa terus dikunjungi oleh para wisatawan bahkan hingga menembus angka tersebut, Direktur Pemasaran dan Program Pariwisata InJourney, Maya Watono menyatakan bahwa pihaknya akan terus mempercantik kawasan di Labuan Bajo dan juga Pulau Rinca yang memang nantikan akan menjadi satu kewsatuan wisata di kawasan itu. Tidak tanggung-tanggung, bahkan salah satu target mereka adalah untuk bisa terus mendorong agar Labuan Bajo bisa menjadi destinasi wisata terbaik di dunia, karena memang wilayah itu memiliki keindahan alam yang sungguh sangat luar biasa. Sehingga upaya untuk terus mengekspos selalu digencarkan bahkan bukan hanya akan dipromosikan untuk para wisatawan domestik saja, melainkan juga akan terus didorong dan diperkenalkan pada seluruh wisatawan internasional. Maya Watono kemudian menegaskan bahwa nantinya seluruh aspek mengenai pendukung wisata di Labuan Bajo akan terus diakselerasikan oleh InJourney. Menurutnya, tujuan dari pengakselerasian tersebut adalah agar daya tarik bagi para wisatawan bisa terus bertambah, baik dari wisatawan lokal maupun mancanegara. Salah satu kawasan wisata andalan di Nusa Tenggara Timur (NTT) tersebut adalah di Pulau Rinca, yang merupakan bagian dari Taman Nasional Komodo. Maka dari itu, pihaknya terus memastikan agar upaya mempercantik kawasan terus dilakukan. Dengan adanya upaya mempercantik kawasan tersebut, maka tentunya diharapkan supaya mampu menambah daftar destinasi wisata yang mampun menarik seluruh wisatawan agar berkunjung ke Labuan Bajo. Dalam rangka menyambut seluruh tamu delegasi yang terdiri dari para kepala negara dan juga pejabat tinggi negara dari semua negara di kawasan ASEAN pada perhelatan KTT ASEAN Summit 2023 di Indonesia, Presiden Joko Widodo terus mengimbau agar kawasan Labuan Bajo bisa terus dipercantik. Joanna Alexandra Putri, Penulis adalah kontributor Kontributor Jeka Media Institute

