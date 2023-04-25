Turkey mulls jail term to tackle excessive rent increases, says minister





Click to read the article in Turkish Turkey is considering imposing penalties on landlords who excessively raise rental prices, the justice minister has said. A 25% increase cap put in place in mid-2022 will remain in place, and the government is working on additional measures to curb rising rental prices, Bekir Bozda told NTV during a live broadcast. live today (April 25). “If someone engages in excessive rent increases without cause, in violation of market conditions and solely for the purpose of unfair gain, this may be subject to legal sanction,” he said. -he declares. Besides Article 273 of the Turkish Penal Code, which prohibits such practices, the government is working on new legislation based on global examples, Bozda added. “We have prepared three alternatives. There could be prison sentences, fines or administrative fines,” he remarked. Bozda’s remarks came after President Recep Tayyip Erdoan promised new legal provisions to protect tenants from “opportunistic” landlords. “We see that rents have increased significantly in major cities. Inshallah we will deal with that after the election,” he said last week, referring to the May 14 double ballot. Housing prices in Turkey have risen exorbitantly over the past couple of years, especially in the metropolises. The average annual increase in rents in the country was more than 197% at the end of March, according to Endeksa, a real estate portal. Excessive rent increases affect a wide range of people, from students to the urban poor to single workers. In metropolises like Istanbul, many people engage in subletting to be able to pay their rents and earn additional income. (A/VK)

