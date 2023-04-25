PM Modi arrives in Thiruvananthapuram





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is received by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and others upon his arrival in Thiruvananthapuram on April 25, 2023. | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on April 25 for a visit during which he will inaugurate a series of development projects. The Prime Minister landed at the domestic airport located at Shanghumukhom in the capital at 10:10 a.m. accompanied by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister of Transport Antony Raju, Chief Secretary VP Joy, Chief of State Police Anil Kant, Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Arya Rajendran and other officials l received in the technical area of ​​the airport. Outside the airport, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, who had been waiting in large numbers on either side of the road since the morning to receive the Prime Minister, loudly applauded him and showered him with flowers as his convoy passes. Mr Modi, surrounded by staff of the Special Protection Group (SPG), stood at the door of his vehicle and greeted the party workers. The Prime Minister’s welcome was marked by a festive atmosphere with performances of cendamelam and kaavadi. Mr Modi headed straight for Thampanoor Central Station, where he will signal the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat express train at 10.30am. In another event at the Statue junction central stadium, it will inaugurate the Kochi water metro and electrification. Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad railway section. It will also lay the foundation stone for the Thiruvananthapuram Digital Science Park and various railway projects, including the redevelopment of Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Varkala-Sivagiri railway stations.

