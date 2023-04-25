Russia and China are waging a propaganda war against the United States, why are we silent?

Biden administration officials, like most of their recent predecessors, defensively deny that US policy is to contain, maintain or wage a new Cold War against China.

In contrast, the Chinese Communist Party continues to pursue expansionist economic, political and military goals and challenges the West at all levels, especially in the informational and ideological fields. Beijing – along with its allies and strategic partners Russia, Iran and North Korea – sees the West in decline and is trying to hasten its downfall, just as the Soviet Union and its cronies attempted. during the initial Cold War.

In fact, Moscow continues to deploy and recycle some of the same disinformation and propaganda schemes it employed for the Soviet Union, such as its recent charges of an American biological warfare campaign in Ukraine. As baseless as these claims are, they divert attention, at least for some, from the true crimes against humanity perpetrated by Russian forces in Ukraine as well as The criminal actions of Vladimir Putin in Russia itselfwhere he crushes domestic opposition to the war and his regime, often in murderous fashion.

What is missing from the West’s response to Russia and China’s open assault on the rules-based international order is a sustained information counteroffensive similar to the strategic communications campaign. waged by the United States and the free world against the Soviet Union.

In a series of landmark speeches, top national security and diplomacy officials in the Trump administration began the process of alerting the nation and the world, as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saidto “what the Chinese threat means for our economy, for our freedom and, indeed, for the future of free democracies around the world”.

National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien delivered the coordinated message in a June 2020 speech where he described the ideological roots of the Chinese threat. “THE [Chinese Communist Party’s] stated goal is to […] remake the world according to the CCP. The thought control effort beyond China’s borders is well underway. Over the past decade, the Party has invested billions of dollars in overseas propaganda operations with great success.

While Xi Jinping has been compared to Mao ZedongO’Brien pointed to an old communist model. “Let’s be clear, the Chinese Communist Party is a Marxist-Leninist organization. Party General Secretary Xi Jinping sees himself as Joseph Stalin’s successor.

In his own speech a month later, Pompeo warned“We must admit a hard truth that should guide us in the years and decades to come, that if we want to have a free 21st century, and not the Chinese century that Xi Jinping dreams of, the old paradigm of blind engagement with China simply won’t.

Instead, Pompeo invoked Richard Nixon’s message ahead of his presidential trip to Beijing: “The world cannot be safe until China changes.” […] Our goal should be to bring about change.

Pompeo said the ideological challenge is not easy because it must start with an update on Americans’ own perceptions of China. “We must start by changing the way our people and our partners perceive the Chinese Communist Party. We must tell the truth. We cannot treat this incarnation of China as a normal country, like any other.

National security experts and former officials are increasingly concerned that the US and Western information response is not commensurate with the Chinese threat. In a Hillop-ed in February, Evan Cooper and Robert A. Manning of the Atlantic Council wrote, “The United States has an image problem. Foreign audiences have historically had little approval of American leadership. […] The United States must […] address its public diplomacy deficit and re-engage globally both to better tell America’s story and to expand people-to-people, artistic and cultural exchanges. They called for the revival of the organization once charged with these missions, the American Information Agency, which was abolished in 1999.

Robert Gates, Secretary of Defense for the Bush and Obama administrations, recently denounced the inadequacy – the virtual non-existence – of an effective American information strategy. “Russia and China are spinning rings around us,” he said. written in the Washington Post. Like its Soviet predecessor, “Russia […] has relied heavily on propaganda and disinformation to spread false narratives among its own people and beyond its borders, as well as to undermine Western coherence and resolve.

As for Russia’s “limitless strategic partner”, Gates wrote, “Chinese television and radio broadcasts, websites and publications are readily available in the United States, but there is no reciprocity in China”.

He attributed part of the problem to the demise of the USIA and the failure to build a replacement bureaucratic structure, but he also saw a lack of vision from the top. “[T]there is no whole-of-government communication and international engagement strategy, and certainly no sense of urgency. In short, the country that invented public relations is overtaken in the world by an authoritarian Russia and an increasingly totalitarian China.

But, he wrote, “The solution is not to recreate the USIA – the world has moved on.” Instead, he called for new thinking about the challenge — “a global engagement blueprint for strategic communications to explicitly advance U.S. national security interests.”

Although in the past Gates has expressed little respect for Biden’s 40-year record on foreign policy, this administration is well-positioned to take on the challenge of strategic communications if it has the will. It started off on the right foot by following Team Trump’s clear-headed approach to the growing threat from China and the need for stronger US engagement in Taiwan. He reinforced these policies by calling on allies and partners to join in the fight against authoritarian challenges from China and Russia, emphasizing human rights and establishing the Summit of Democracies.

But its monumental failure in Afghanistan has seriously tarnished US credibility on a broad foreign policy front. And his erratic policy of stalemate on Ukraine has raised doubts about U.S. commitment to Taiwan despite Biden’s occasional ad hoc remarks unmatched by official administration statements.

Biden must declare, officially and unequivocally, that the United States will do whatever is necessary to ensure the democratic security of Ukraine and Taiwan as frontline states in the existential struggle between democracy and authoritarianism.

Joseph Bosco was China Country Director for the Secretary of Defense from 2005 to 2006 and Asia-Pacific Director of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief from 2009 to 2010. He served in the Pentagon when Vladimir Putin invaded Georgia and was involved in the Department of Defense. discussions on the American response. Follow him on Twitter @BoscoJosephA.