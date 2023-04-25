Extension of Eid leave based on employer regulations to avoid spike in return





We have been used to working from home since the pandemic Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) call for employees to extend their Eid al-Fitr days off to ease traffic congestion during the Eid return flow is subject to the regulations of the respective employers, said the presidential secretariat. “Upon his appeal, the President said that ‘the (days off) are organized by the respective institutions or companies (through various programs), such as additional days off.’ Therefore, (employees) may extend their period of leave, work from their hometown or seek permission from their superiors,” noted Bey Machmudin, Assistant to the Presidential Secretariat for Protocol, Press and Media, in a statement received here on Tuesday. While the call is for all employees, including state apparatus, military and police, and private employees, they should follow their institutions’ leave procedures and coordinate with their superiors or the Human Resources Department. “We have been used to working from home since the pandemic, including online attendance registration, performance-based works, etc. However, those who are already in Jakarta should continue to work. They do not need to extend the leave,” Machmudin said. Previously, Jokowi had urged employees returning to their hometowns during the Eid al-Fitr exodus period to delay their return to avoid the peak reverse flow expected on April 24-25, 2023, by extending their leave. The president noted that individuals can delay their return until after April 26. “To avoid traffic jams during the peak return flow on April 24-25, the government recommends people who do not have urgent travel needs to avoid traveling during this time,” he said in a statement. a video posted online by the presidential secretariat monitored in Jakarta. Monday (April 24). The government was able to properly manage the Eid 2023 return flow despite it being the highest in history, he said. Related News: Government expects peak return flow from Eid exodus to begin on April 24

