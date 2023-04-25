6 men and 3 women chosen as jurors in rape prosecution against Trump





NEW YORK (AP) A jury of six men and three women was chosen on Tuesday to hear a former trial of a columnist accusing former President Donald Trump of raping her in the 1990s. Opening statements were expected later during the day.

The federal civil lawsuit is meant to test Trumps Teflon Don’s reputation for resolving serious legal issues and rekindle stories of the kind of sexual misconduct that rocked his 2016 presidential campaign as he seeks office again. He denies the assertion of E. Jean Carrolls and all the others, claiming that they were lies invented to harm her.

The jurors were selected after being questioned not only about their backgrounds, but also their news-watching habits and more.

They were asked if they had made political donations, supported any of the right and left groups, used Trump’s social media platform, read Carroll’s former Elle magazine column and even they had seen Trump’s old reality show, The Apprentice, and if there was any. of these questions and others, it would be difficult for them to be fair.

Jurors’ names will be kept secret and they will be escorted to and from the courthouse to avoid harassment or invasion of privacy, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said.

The trial is in federal civilian court, which means that regardless of the outcome, Trump is not at risk of going to jail. He is also not required to be in court and his lawyers have indicated that he is unlikely to testify.

The trial comes a month after he pleaded not guilty in an unrelated criminal case over payments made to bury accounts of alleged extramarital sex.

Carroll is expected to testify to a chance meeting with Trump in late 1995 or early 1996 that she says turned violent. The lawsuit will also include a defamation claim by Carroll against Trump for derogatory remarks he made about her in response to the rape allegations. She seeks unspecified damages and a retraction.

She says that after meeting future Manhattans president Bergdorf Goodman, he invited her to shop with him for a gift of women’s lingerie before they teased each other to try on an item of clothing. Carroll says they ended up alone together in a store dressing room, where Trump pushed her against a wall and raped her before she pushed him away and ran away.

Since Carroll first made his accusations in a 2019 memoir, Trump has vehemently denied that a rape ever took place or that he even knew Carroll.

Trump called Carroll a crazy job and mentally ill. He claimed she fabricated the rape allegation to boost sales of her book.

She’s not my type, he has repeatedly said, although during an October sworn examination he also mistakenly identified her in a photo as his ex-wife Marla Maples.

Carroll did not stop to speak to reporters when she arrived at the courthouse Tuesday morning.

Jurors are also expected to hear from two other women who say they were sexually assaulted by Trump.

Jessica Leeds is set to testify that Trump tried to put his hand up her skirt on a 1979 flight on which the two were assigned neighboring seats. Natasha Stoynoff, a former editor of People magazine, will testify that Trump pinned her against a wall and forcibly kissed her at his Florida mansion when she went there in 2005 to interview Trump and his then-pregnant wife , Melania Trump.

Jurors will also see the infamous Access Hollywood video from 2005 in which Trump is heard making misogynistic remarks about women, including a claim that celebrities can even sexually grab women without asking.

Carroll’s allegations would normally be too old to go to court. But in November, New York State enacted a law allowing prosecution for decades-old sexual abuse allegations.

Kaplan, who will preside over the trial, denied a request by Trump’s attorneys that jurors be told the ex-president wanted to spare the city any disruption his presence could cause.

Trump could still decide to attend the trial and testify. If he doesn’t, the jury could see excerpts of his testimony, which was videotaped.

On Monday, Kaplan asked attorneys for both sides not to say anything before potential jurors on Tuesday about who pays legal fees.

Earlier this month, the judge let Trump’s attorneys question Carroll for an additional hour after it was revealed his attorneys had received funding from the American Future Republic, an organization funded by the co-founder from LinkedIn, Reid Hoffman. In prior questioning, Carroll said the attorneys relied solely on contingency fees.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll, Leeds and Stoynoff have done.

