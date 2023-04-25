What’s so special about it?

Ten islands in and around the city will be connected by the Kochi Water Metro. Image Courtesy: @narendramodi/Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ dream project, the Kochi water metro connecting the islands, is ready for inauguration today (April 25) in Keralas Kochi.

The introduction of India’s first river metro service will boost the state’s economy, tourism and transport accessibility.

The Water Metro is a distinctive urban mass transit system that provides passengers with the same comfort and ease of travel as a traditional subway system.

The Vande Bharat train, a Water Metro and more… PM Modi's day in Kerala

Here’s everything you need to know about the country’s first-ever Water Metro.

Features

Ten islands in and around the city will be connected by the Kochi Water Metro, in accordance with YEARS.

According The Hinduas a river extension of the Kochi Metro, the project provides 78 air-conditioned electric ferries in the Greater Kochi area.

The Cochin shipyard has delivered nine of the 23 100-passenger boats ordered by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), with the remaining nine expected to arrive by the end of the year. Another 55 ferries with a capacity of 50 passengers are expected to operate in similar shallow water bodies.

A significant upgrade to Kochi’s infrastructure! The Kochi Water Metro would be dedicated to the nation. It will provide seamless connectivity for Kochi. pic.twitter.com/SAvvEz8SFt Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2023

Floating pontoons that can maintain the same level as the boat during the haul and sink periods are the specialty of Kochi Water Metro.

Cost and construction

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Twitter that the project, which will cost Rs 1,136.83 crore, will be unveiled in the port city.

The world class #KochiWaterMetro set sail! It is Kerala’s dream project connecting 10 islands in and around Kochi. KWM with 78 electric boats and 38 terminals cost 1,136.83 crores, funded by GoK & KfW. Exciting times are ahead for our transport and tourism sectors! pic.twitter.com/IrSD8hqh9l Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) April 22, 2023

The government of Kerala and the German bank KfW will finance the project.

For service, electric hybrid boats are used. Notably, Kochi Water Metro has also won the international award for electric boats – the Gucci Electric Boats Award.

The Chief Minister said that the service from High Court-Vypin Terminals to Vyttila-Kakkanad Terminals will start soon as the first phase of the project.

Metro Water fares

The “Kochi 1” card allows users to ride the Kochi Metro and Water Metro. They can also purchase the tickets online using QR codes.

The cost of a single ticket on the High Court-Vypeen route is Rs 20.

The price of the trip to Kakkanad is Rs 30, according to The new Indian Express.

Weekly, monthly and quarterly passes are also available for the Kochi Water Metro. Commuters can take advantage of special savings on a variety of passes as an introductory offer.

The report suggests that the cost of a 12-trip weekly pass is 180 rupees, while the price of a 30-day monthly pass with 50 trips is 600 rupees.

Passengers can book 150 rides with the quarterly pass for Rs 1,500 over 90 days.

Vijayan also said in his post that taking air-conditioned boats would be a safe and affordable way for people to get to their destination without getting stuck in traffic jams.

Travel to become simpler

According to a statement issued on April 23 by the Prime Minister’s Office, the Modi administration has “consciously chosen to avoid a one-size-fits-all approach to the provision of infrastructure and connectivity”.

The PMO statement also noted many types of MRT systems, including:

A low-cost public transport system called “Metro Lite” offers passengers the same level of comfort, convenience, safety, speed, reliability and environmental friendliness as a traditional metro system.

For Tier 2 cities and small towns with peak rush hour inbound traffic of up to 15,000, it provides a low-cost transportation option.

Metro Lite costs 40% less than a regular metro system.

In Jammu, Srinagar and Gorakhpur, it is being planned.

“Metro Neo” offers the same level of comfort, convenience, safety, punctuality, reliability and respect for the environment as a traditional metro system.

It has electric buses on tires propelled by an aerial traction system which travel on a slab of roadway with exclusive right of way.

Up to 8,000 passengers can be served by Metro Neo, which resembles an electric streetcar and can handle rush hour traffic.

A track with a standard gauge is not necessary.

MetroNeo planning is underway in Nasik, Maharashtra.

Additionally, the Regional Rapid Transit System (an RRT system) linking Delhi and Meerut in the NCR is being introduced.

The planned transformational intervention is expected to completely reshape regional development.

With contributions from agencies

