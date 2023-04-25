Politics
What’s so special about it?
Ten islands in and around the city will be connected by the Kochi Water Metro. Image Courtesy: @narendramodi/Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ dream project, the Kochi water metro connecting the islands, is ready for inauguration today (April 25) in Keralas Kochi.
The introduction of India’s first river metro service will boost the state’s economy, tourism and transport accessibility.
The Water Metro is a distinctive urban mass transit system that provides passengers with the same comfort and ease of travel as a traditional subway system.
The Vande Bharat train, a Water Metro and more… PM Modi’s day in Kerala
Infrastructure boost, roadshow and meeting with Church leaders: Prime Minister Modis’ big ambition in Kerala ahead of 2024 elections
Here’s everything you need to know about the country’s first-ever Water Metro.
Also Read:Prime Minister Modi to Launch Kerala’s First Vande Bharat Express Tomorrow
Features
Ten islands in and around the city will be connected by the Kochi Water Metro, in accordance with YEARS.
According The Hinduas a river extension of the Kochi Metro, the project provides 78 air-conditioned electric ferries in the Greater Kochi area.
The Cochin shipyard has delivered nine of the 23 100-passenger boats ordered by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), with the remaining nine expected to arrive by the end of the year. Another 55 ferries with a capacity of 50 passengers are expected to operate in similar shallow water bodies.
A significant upgrade to Kochi’s infrastructure! The Kochi Water Metro would be dedicated to the nation. It will provide seamless connectivity for Kochi. pic.twitter.com/SAvvEz8SFt
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2023
Floating pontoons that can maintain the same level as the boat during the haul and sink periods are the specialty of Kochi Water Metro.
Also read:Mask mandates, mock drills and more: Where COVID-19 restrictions are making a comeback in India
Cost and construction
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Twitter that the project, which will cost Rs 1,136.83 crore, will be unveiled in the port city.
The world class #KochiWaterMetro set sail! It is Kerala’s dream project connecting 10 islands in and around Kochi. KWM with 78 electric boats and 38 terminals cost 1,136.83 crores, funded by GoK & KfW. Exciting times are ahead for our transport and tourism sectors! pic.twitter.com/IrSD8hqh9l
Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) April 22, 2023
The government of Kerala and the German bank KfW will finance the project.
For service, electric hybrid boats are used. Notably, Kochi Water Metro has also won the international award for electric boats – the Gucci Electric Boats Award.
The Chief Minister said that the service from High Court-Vypin Terminals to Vyttila-Kakkanad Terminals will start soon as the first phase of the project.
Metro Water fares
The “Kochi 1” card allows users to ride the Kochi Metro and Water Metro. They can also purchase the tickets online using QR codes.
The cost of a single ticket on the High Court-Vypeen route is Rs 20.
The price of the trip to Kakkanad is Rs 30, according to The new Indian Express.
Weekly, monthly and quarterly passes are also available for the Kochi Water Metro. Commuters can take advantage of special savings on a variety of passes as an introductory offer.
The report suggests that the cost of a 12-trip weekly pass is 180 rupees, while the price of a 30-day monthly pass with 50 trips is 600 rupees.
Passengers can book 150 rides with the quarterly pass for Rs 1,500 over 90 days.
Vijayan also said in his post that taking air-conditioned boats would be a safe and affordable way for people to get to their destination without getting stuck in traffic jams.
Read also: India will have its own version of the Eurostar: The first underwater metro is coming soon
Travel to become simpler
According to a statement issued on April 23 by the Prime Minister’s Office, the Modi administration has “consciously chosen to avoid a one-size-fits-all approach to the provision of infrastructure and connectivity”.
The PMO statement also noted many types of MRT systems, including:
A low-cost public transport system called “Metro Lite” offers passengers the same level of comfort, convenience, safety, speed, reliability and environmental friendliness as a traditional metro system.
For Tier 2 cities and small towns with peak rush hour inbound traffic of up to 15,000, it provides a low-cost transportation option.
Metro Lite costs 40% less than a regular metro system.
In Jammu, Srinagar and Gorakhpur, it is being planned.
“Metro Neo” offers the same level of comfort, convenience, safety, punctuality, reliability and respect for the environment as a traditional metro system.
It has electric buses on tires propelled by an aerial traction system which travel on a slab of roadway with exclusive right of way.
Up to 8,000 passengers can be served by Metro Neo, which resembles an electric streetcar and can handle rush hour traffic.
A track with a standard gauge is not necessary.
MetroNeo planning is underway in Nasik, Maharashtra.
Additionally, the Regional Rapid Transit System (an RRT system) linking Delhi and Meerut in the NCR is being introduced.
The planned transformational intervention is expected to completely reshape regional development.
With contributions from agencies
Read allLatest news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,
India NewsAndEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,TwitterAndinstagram.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/explainers/pm-modi-to-unveil-indias-first-water-metro-in-kochi-whats-so-special-about-it-12499552.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What’s so special about it?
- Jimmy Kimmel, ‘Daily Show’, plus roast Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon
- Men’s tennis as fourth seed in CAA tournament for first time in program history
- Fundraising for Madelyns Fund via Pink Bow Fashion Show
- Hollywood’s Greatest Actors Are Over 40, New Study Shows
- African Fashion International Celebrates 15 Years of Fashion
- A quick, cheap and easy way to test for antibiotic resistance — ScienceDaily
- Lake District cities earthquake rattles
- 6 men and 3 women chosen as jurors in rape prosecution against Trump
- Extension of Eid leave based on employer regulations to avoid spike in return
- Harry Belafonte, singer, actor and activist, dies at 96
- Brent Venables is working to build Oklahoma football brick by brick