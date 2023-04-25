Will new Cabinet Office guidelines tackle government over WhatsApp? – Signing time

The policy change does not go so far as to prohibit the use of the automatic deletion feature around messages

The Covid Public Inquiry has called for all WhatsApp messages exchanged by ministers and other crucial people involved in the pandemic response. Baroness Hallett, chair of the independent inquiry, has expressed her determination to thoroughly investigate the communications on the popular messaging platform. Responding to concerns from a KC representing families in Scotland who have lost loved ones to the virus, the retired judge assured the inquest would carry out a full investigation and analysis of the implications of these messages for the public British.

Meanwhile, the new Cabinet Office policy has beenrecently publishedprovide guidance on the use of instant messaging technologies, such as WhatsApp, by government officials. The policy discourages the use of unprofessional communication channels, particularly when these platforms are accessed on personal devices, with the aim of improving the regulation of ‘Government by Whatsapp’.

The guidelines were issued in response to investigations by the Information Commissioners Office, concerns repeatedly highlighted by Signing timeand litigation by advocacy groups such as The Citizens over the government’s use of these channels.

It aims to ensure that public servants, including special advisers and ministers, better comply with the Public Records Act 1958, the Freedom of Information Act 2000 and the common law duty of candor.

Over the past few years, it has become clear that instant messaging technologies have played a key role in the way government is conducted. The widespread use of these platforms has raised concerns about transparency and accountability in decision-making.

Former Boris Johnson chief adviser Dominic Cummings, for example, claims he was never asked to share his WhatsApp conversations with the Cabinet Office despite repeated freedom of information requests asking for them by Signing time. The claim raised questions about whether the Cabinet Offices FOI team deliberately failed to follow protocols to avoid the kind of WhatsApp revelations seen in the Matt Hancock Telegraph leaks.

WhatsApp messages sent by former Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock have been leaked by political pundit Isabel Oakeshott, giving insight into the inner workings of government during the pandemic. The messages included conversations with ministers and officials on various topics such as testing, closures and school closures.

Several other current and former senior officials have also been identified as using private messaging apps to carry out government business.

The new Cabinet Office guidance replaces previous policy which encouraged the use of self-deleting instant messaging technologies by ministers. This demonstrates a significant shift in Cabinet Offices’ approach to this technology, emphasizing that government communications belong to the Crown and must be handled legally.”

However, the policy does not go so far as to prohibit the use of the automatic deletion feature, which means that whether or not to keep a message in a particular case will be at the discretion of the government official in question.

The use of private messaging apps by UK government officials to conduct business also raises concerns about transparency and accountability. The Freedom of Information Act allows requesters to request any information held by a public authority. Public authorities can refuse an entire request if it is too costly, vexatious or a repetition of a previous request. The law also includes an exemption for personal data that conflicts with UK GDPR or data protection law.

However, avoiding freedom of information requests has become a political strategy in its own right, according to Tory MP David Davis, who has called for the Freedom of Information Act to be strengthened.

Signing time is currently testing the limits of this new policy, asking special advisers No 10 for WhatsApp messages during the March 2023 Privileges Committee inquiry into former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

