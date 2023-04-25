Donald Trump says Ron DeSantis needs ’emergency personality transplant’ amid escalating 2024 feud





In his message, Trump claimed that some of the donors and PACs initially backing a DeSantis run are now withdrawing their support due to what he called the “overwhelming” poll numbers.

Phelan M. Ebenhack for The Washington Post via Getty, CHENEY ORR/AFP via Getty Donald Trump (left), Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump again slammed fellow Republican Ron DeSantis over the weekend, saying the Florida governor was losing backers because he had “no personality or people skills” and adding that supporters might consider sending DeSantis “to the great Walter Reed Medical Center for an emergency personality transplant.”

The 76-year-old former president made the remarks in a post shared on his social media site Truth Social on Sunday, as speculation about DeSantis’ plans to run for president continues to mount.

In his message, Trump claimed that some of the donors and PACs initially backing a DeSantis run are now withdrawing their support due to what he called the “overwhelming” poll numbers.

Related: Who’s Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and assumed Republican and Democratic candidates

“Florida has sun and ocean, and it was awesome long before I put Ron there,” Trump wrote. “The semi-elite ‘No Growthers’ are considering sending Ron to major Walter Reed Medical Center for an emergency personality transplant. His polls are plummeting!”

Trump, who announced his next presidential run in November, has claimed in recent months that the Florida governor once “begged” him for an endorsement, with “tears streaming from his eyes.”

Trump’s endorsement helped the current governor win the 2018 Republican primary against longtime frontrunner for the job, former Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.

But Trump has since suggested an early endorsement should have led to more “loyalty” from DeSantis, 44.

Related: Amid Rumored Presidential Bid, Ron DeSantis Stays Focused On Disney World

“If he runs, it’s fine. I’m up in the polls,” Trump told The Associated Press earlier this year. “He’s going to have to do what he wants to do, but he can show up. I think that would be a big act of disloyalty because, you know, I brought him in. He didn’t have a chance. His life politics was over.”

The story continues

As calls for DeSantis to run for higher office began to mount in November, after he was re-elected as governor of Florida in a landslide amid Republican losses in many other parts of the country, the governor has received criticism more recently, even from its own partygoers.

At least one top Republican donor has announced that it will not fund DeSantis’ presidential run, due to the governor’s extreme social stances, including “his stance on abortion and banning books.”

Thomas Peterffy made the remarks to the Financial Times, telling the outlet: “I’m more reluctant to back him. We’re waiting to see who among the primary candidates is most likely to be able to win the general and then put all our firepower behind it. them.”

Never miss a story sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer.

Other Republicans have criticized DeSantis’ ongoing fight with Disney World, which stems from the company’s opposition to the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, a measure the governor approved and signed into law in the law that restricts classroom discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation.

For more People news, be sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/donald-trump-says-ron-desantis-173205925.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos