Anticipating traffic jams, Jokowi urges people to extend work leave





INDOPOS.CO.ID – President Joko Widodo appealed to the public to extend his leave or postpone his return trip. This call only applies to residents who do not have an urgent reason or work assignments. Apart from that, this invitation also applies to the civil state apparatus (ASN), TNI, Polri and private sector employees. “The government invites people who do not have urgent needs to avoid the peak of return flows by postponing or rescheduling their return after April 26, 2023,” he said, quoted in a press release, Tuesday (4/25/2023). According to him, this rule applies to ASN/TNI/Polri and private employees, which can be organized by the respective agencies or companies in the form of additional leave or other types of leave. “This provision applies to ASN/TNI/Polri or private employees whose technical details can be arranged by the respective agencies/companies, such as additional leave or other forms of leave,” Jokowi said. Meanwhile, Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat, Bey Machmudin, referring to the directives of the President, the ASN, the TNI, the police, the employees of the BUMN and the private sector can extend their Eid leave. Apart from this, they can also implement work from home (WFH), work from anywhere, seek permission from superiors, etc. “This rule applies to all parties, namely ASN, employees of BUMN, TNI, Polri and the private sector, who can extend their leave, work from home (work from home / WFH) from their hometown or work from anywhere (work from anywhere / WFA), as well as asking permission from superiors, etc.,” he concluded. He pointed out that the procedure of obtaining authorization from superiors is always required before performing a WFA, WFH or an extended leave. However, Bey pointed out that employees who are already in Jakarta do not need to extend their leave. “In this case, if you are in Jakarta, you have to go to work and you don’t need to extend your leave,” he explained. Bey added that since the Covid-19 pandemic, all parties have become accustomed to the WFH. In addition, employees and employees are also familiar with online presence and apply work-based rules. “Employees and employees are also accustomed to online presence and apply performance-based work rules,” he concluded. (iron)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indopos.co.id/nasional/2023/04/25/antisipasi-macet-arus-balik-jokowi-imbau-masyarakat-perpanjang-cuti-kerja/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos