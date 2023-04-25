Russia turns to companies other than Gazprom to supply gas to China





MOSCOW, April 25 (Reuters) – Russia plans to supply natural gas to China through a pipeline from companies other than Kremlin-controlled Gazprom (GAZP.MM), which currently has a monopoly on Russian gas exports by pipeline, an energy ministry official said. Tuesday. Artem Verkhov, head of Russia’s energy ministry’s gas industry development department, said natural gas from the fields of Rosneft (ROSN.MM) and Irkutsk Oil Company, or INK, could be used for the future Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline. Speaking at a conference in Moscow, he said no decision had been made. Moscow is looking to the 2,600 km (1,620 mile) pipeline – which would have a capacity of 50 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas per year – as a way to replace lost exports to Europe. President Vladimir Putin discussed the plan with Chinese President Xi Jinping last month. With Russia in a rush to strike a deal, Beijing is well placed to lead a tough negotiation as analysts say China is not expected to need additional gas supplies until 2030. The Kommersant daily reported in January that Rosneft wanted to supply natural gas from its fields in the Krasnoyarsk and Irkutsk regions to the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline that will supply China via Mongolia. Russia already exports gas to China via the Power of Siberia 1 pipeline. It exported more than 15 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas via this route last year and plans to increase supplies to 22 bcm this year. Vyacheslav Kulagin of the Moscow-based Energy Research Institute told the same conference that Russia was unlikely to profit from pipeline gas exports to China this decade because it would recover the costs and would pay taxes. “It would be great if we made a profit on Power of Siberia 1 by the middle of the next decade,” he said. Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; edited by Barbara Lewis Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

