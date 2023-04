PM Modi Kerala Visit: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Over Rs 3,200 Crore in Kerala | News from Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala laid the foundation stone for various projects worth over Rs 3,200 crore, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. He said the central government emphasizes cooperative federalism and believes that if states develop, it will contribute to the development of the country.

“As Kerala develops, India will develop faster,” Modi said during an event held at the Central Stadium in Thirvananthapuram. Vande Bharat Express Train

* Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express will connect Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod.

* The train’s total capacity is 1,000 seats, including 914 seats and 86 executive seats.

*The first train service from Kasaragod will start on April 26 and the first from Thiruvananthapuram will start on April 28.

*According to the published fares, the wheelchair fare to Kasaragod from Thiruvananthapuram is Rs 1,590 and for the executive chair it is Rs 2,880.

*For Thiruvananthapuram-Ernakulam section, ticket prices are Rs 765 and Rs 1,420 for chair car and executive chair car respectively. Kochi Water Metro

* Kochi Water Metro connects 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with the city.

* Hybrid AC electric boat services on the High Court-Bolgatty-Vypeen route and the Vyttila-Kakkanad route will reduce travel time between these destinations.

*Vyttila-Kakkanad service gives a sigh of relief to people who are experiencing heavy traffic jams on the roads from the city to the Kakkanad region. Other projects

Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for digital science parks for Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, the development of Varkala-Sivagiri station and the comprehensive development of Kochuveli and Nemom stations. presentation tour

The Prime Minister held a roadshow upon his arrival in Thiruvananthapuram from Kerala on Tuesday to kick off the plans. The Prime Minister waved to the huge roadside crowd to welcome him to the city.

Prime Minister Modi, who landed in Kerala on Monday for a two-day visit, also organized a mega tour in Kochi. Dressed in traditional Kerala attire, Prime Minister Modi walked the streets of Kochi. People lined up on both sides of the road and cheered the Prime Minister. They also showered her with flower petals.

Prime Minister Modi was also seen shaking hands with people.

(With agency contributions)

