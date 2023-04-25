Donald Trump could lose “several million” in the trial of E. John Carroll





Donald Trump could be forced to pay ‘several million dollars’ if a court rules against him in an upcoming civil case in New York, a legal expert has claimed, while a lawyer told Newsweek that the evidence presented ‘weighs heavily against the former president. .

Former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll claims that Trump raped her in a Manhattan department store in late 1995 or early 1996, although the former president has strongly denied the allegation, insisting the incident “never happened”.

Trump is currently the front-runner to be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024, meaning the case could have a significant impact on who occupies the White House from January 2025.

Earlier this month, Trump was accused of falsifying business documents to facilitate the payment of silent money to Stormy Daniels, a former pornographic actress, ahead of the 2016 election. pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied any wrongdoing.

Jury selection is due to begin Tuesday for Carroll’s civil case against Trump, in federal court in Manhattan.

Former President Donald Trump addresses guests at the 2023 NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on April 14, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Trump is facing a civil lawsuit from E. Jean Carroll who claims he raped her in the 1990s, which he has denied. Scott Olson/GETTY

Carroll alleges she was raped by Trump in a locker room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store, after running into him and agreeing to help pick out a present for “a girl”.

According to Carroll, Trump “maneuvered” her into a dressing room, where he “stuck his hand under her dress and pulled down her pantyhose.” The lawsuit alleges the future president then “shoved his fingers around Carroll’s genitals and forced his penis inside her.”

Carroll did not go to the police, but confided in two friends, who confirmed the conversations took place in 2019, after she first went public with the allegation.

Trump accused the former magazine columnist of promoting a “hoax”, insisting he had “never met this person in my life” when the claim was first made in 2019. social media, he added: “Although I’m not supposed to say it, I will. This woman is not my type!

Dozens of women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct, including sexual assault, although he denies any wrongdoing and has never been convicted of any offence.

Carroll is also suing Trump for defamation in response to comments he made about her after the rape allegation first became public in 2019.

Lawyer Jamie White, who specializes in representing victims of sexual abuse, including gymnasts targeted by Dr. Larry Nassar, told Newsweek the allegations against Trump are substantial.

“Speaking with my colleagues who also operate in this space, we are shocked that Trump has not attempted to settle,” White said. “While there is to some degree a ‘he said, she said’ element, the evidence admitted by the court is compelling and weighs heavily against Mr. Trump – in particular, the two witnesses who will apparently testify that ‘they were at the same time is exactly the kind of evidence that can influence a jury in deciding whether an accuser is credible or not.

“On top of that is the behavior that Mr. Trump has exhibited outside of the circumstances outside of this case, particularly the Access Hollywood tape. While not necessarily probative in this offense, it does show a tendency to touch women without their permission.”

Referring to what Trump might have to pay, if the court rules against him, White added, “It could be astronomical.

“I’ve seen those cases settled for hundreds of thousands, if not tens of millions. I think his assault allegations, and the harm it caused him, is substantial, and a jury could come back with a very many.”

Speaking to Politico, attorney Jordan Merson, who previously represented five women who accused Bill Cosby of assault, said Trump may have to pay “several million dollars” if convicted.

He said: “Juries tend to be very sympathetic to survivors of sexual abuse, especially if there is any verbal belittlement afterwards. If the jury finds for Ms Carroll, you could be looking at a very large award. Several million dollars.”

Carroll can only bring the case thanks to the Adult Survivors Act of 2022, a law that gave those who claimed they were sexually assaulted a year to sue their alleged attackers, outside the statute of limitations, from November 2022. As the trial is a civil rather than a criminal matter, there is no prospect that Trump will risk jail time.

Newsweek has reached out to Donald Trump for comment via the contact form on its official website.

There is growing speculation that Trump could also be indicted over his alleged attempt to nullify the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, with a district attorney saying she will make her ‘charging decision’ between July and September 1.

Update 4/25/23, 2:30 PM ET: This story has been updated with comments from attorney James White.

