Covid investigation is hampered by government departments ‘dragging’ in handing over evidence

The public inquiry into the UK’s handling of the covid pandemic is being hampered by government departments dragging their feet in handing over evidence, a preliminary hearing heard.

More than 200 people and organizations have been asked to submit written evidence and thousands of documents, emails and WhatsApps have already been handed over to Baroness Halletts’ inquest, which begins with public hearings on June 13.

Key witnesses in the first module, which will focus on preparing governments for a covid pandemic, include former Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and David Cameron, and Jeremy Hunt, who was Health Secretary during the run-up to the outbreak. .

But a preliminary session was told that several departments in Whitehall were to be warned that they had failed to provide sufficient evidence to the inquest or, in some cases, had handed over thousands of documents, most of which were not were irrelevant.

Lead inquiry counsel Hugo Keith KC expressed frustration that departments failed to respond to requests for concise and meaningful evidence and that a significant number of statements contained insufficient detail and posed more questions than they provided answers.

Mr Keith said he believed the problems did not arise out of malice or evasion, but simply a failure to properly appreciate the nature of the obligation upon them and to spend, perhaps, too little time thinking about what we need.

Officials from three government departments handling the claims had to be contacted by the investigating attorneys.

Pete Weatherby KC, representing the bereaved families of Covid-19 for Justice UK, said members of the group would be concerned about the lack of cooperation from the government and there was a risk that the investigation was not ready to begin public hearings on June 13.

The main participants, who include bereaved families, have seen written evidence from just five of the 58 non-expert witnesses who will be called in the first hearings, Mr. Weatherby said. His legal team had not yet seen the statements of MM. Hunt and Cameron, although spokespersons for both men said their evidence had been handed over to the inquest. Key participants have until mid-May to respond to witness statements.

Referring to the lack of cooperation from government departments, Mr. Weatherby added: “We are concerned that some of the hardware vendors are dragging their feet and that may be an ongoing feature of the entire investigation unless this matter is brought to light.” light. the open. He said investigative lawyers are compelled to find needles in a large number of documents that are haystacks for the investigation.

Mr Keith said six people asked to hand over documents or WhatsApp, under what are known as Rule 9 requests, refused to do so.

As the process is a full legal investigation, those who refuse to turn over evidence may be legally compelled to do so if they still do not want to do so voluntarily.

Lady Hallett said she was determined to start public hearings on June 13 as scheduled.

Related article

A government spokesperson said: We have always said there are lessons to be learned from the pandemic and we are committed to learning lessons from the findings of Covid Inquirys which will play a key role in informing planning and government preparations for the future.

The government has complied, and will continue to comply, with its obligations to make relevant material available so that the inquiry can draw its conclusions.

The Covid Bereaved Families group criticized the inquest’s decision to call only one of its members to testify about the impact of the pandemic for each of the three modules.

Matt Fowler, co-founder of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK, said: It is deeply distressing that the inquest is only considering hearing from one of our 6,500 members at the very end of a one month hearing. It is also worrying that the inquiry cannot see that the experiences of bereaved families who, for example, worked as doctors and nurses and saw first-hand the failures of preparedness, would shed valuable light on the systemic failures that module 1 seeks to discover.

Baroness Hallett has promised the bereaved families they will be at the heart of the inquest, yet we and our legal representatives are increasingly removed from the processes essential to its success. Other major inquests have heard from several bereaved families at each hearing, and the fact that the Covid Inquiry does not engage with this is extremely disappointing.

Lady Hallett told the preliminary hearing on Tuesday that many bereaved family members would be asked to give evidence as part of the inquiries listening exercise, which she will take into account in her final report.