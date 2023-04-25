Unni Mukundan calls meeting with Prime Minister Modi the best 45 minutes of his life





PM Modi, during his 2-day visit to Kerala, interacted with young people in Kochi during a show titled Yuvam Conclave on Monday, April 24.

In a post about his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Unni Mukundan sounded excited as he described the 45 minutes they spent together. Prime Minister Modi, during his two-day visit to Kerala, interacted with young people in Kochi during a show titled Yuvam Conclave on Monday, April 24. Unni Mukundan was one of the Malayalam film industry actors on stage, with Aparna Balamurali, who won the National Award for Best Actor (Female) last year, and Navya Nair, who recently made a return to acting. “This is the most electrifying post on this account! Thank you sir, seeing you from afar at the age of 14 and finally meeting you, I haven’t recovered yet! Your Kem cho Bhaila on stage m literally shook! It was a big dream that I was to meet you and talk to you in Gujarati! (sic),” Unni Mukundan posted on Twitter. The actor who grew up in Gujarat has previously spoken of meeting Modi there as a child and flying kites with him. In the photos he shared, Modi and Mukudan are in conversation and one offers the other a Krishna idol. Mukundan went on to write that it was the best 45 minutes of his life. This is the most electrifying message of this account! Thank you sir, for seeing you from afar when I was 14 and now finally meeting you, I haven’t recovered yet! Your, Kem cho Bhaila on stage literally shook me! It was a big dream that I was to meet you and talk to you in Gujarati! pic.twitter.com/5HbSZWwtkB Unni Mukundan (@Iamunnimukundan) April 24, 2023 “It’s done and what a way it was! 45 minutes of your time is the best 45 minutes of my life! I will never forget a word you said to me, every advice will be put into practice and put into practice. Aavtha rehjo Sir, JaishriKrsn (sic),” he added. Mukundan, who has been in the industry for many years now, recently starred in a movie titled Malikappuram, which some critics have found pro-Hindutva. The film revolves around the journey of an eight-year-old girl, completely devoted to Ayyappa, to Sabarimala. Women’s entry into the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple sparked huge controversy when the Supreme Court allowed it in 2018 and right-wing parties protested against it for months. While all men are allowed, only girls under 10 – like the child in Malikappuram – and women over the age of 50 were allowed in, before the order, and protesters wanted it to stay that way. After all the furor, the temple has again been closed for women of menstruating age as review petitions are pending in the Supreme Court. Read also : The BJP is busy courting Christians in Kerala, but will it have an impact?

