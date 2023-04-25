Imran Khan fires another volley at Nawaz Sharif – Pakistan





Pakistan

Imran Khan fires another volley at Nawaz Sharif

Nawaz wants to exclude me from politics, reiterates Imran

April 25, 2023 10:04 p.m.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan on Tuesday criticized Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying the latter wanted the exclude from politics.

Speaking via video link, Mr Khan chastised Mr Sharif saying: “How can Nawaz Sharif decide the fate of the country because what belongs to him is abroad? Nawaz Sharif first fled the country under the regime of Pervez Musharraf. Now, when the court sentenced him, he again fled the country on the pretext of having a platelet count.”

He castigated the incumbent government, saying, “People with more money take seats in the assemblies. “There is no rule of law in the country.”

Referring to the arrest of his followers, he claimed, “Azam Swati was kidnapped in front of children.” No one can imagine the agony Ali Amin Gandapur had to go through.”

Stressing the importance of the rule of law, Mr Khan said: “If there was a rule of law in the country, those who were in power could not have stolen the wealth of the country.”

On Sunday, Mr Khan said he was ready to negotiate with the incumbent government if it dissolves the assemblies and offers a “neutral” caretaker setup in May.

The ousted Prime Minister made the remarks in a private TV interview and mocked political opponents saying, “The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were asking me to dissolve the Punjab assemblies. and KP. But they began to evade elections after the assemblies were dissolved”.

In a fresh attack on the government, he said: “These people are using delaying tactics to avoid the Punjab Assembly elections on May 14th. We will not let the PDM run away from the elections because we stand by the decision of the Supreme Court.

“If the PDM has a proposal, we will be ready to discuss it. If they say that the elections will be held in October, then even then they will find excuses. The government wants to trap us. It is better to suggest the holding of elections .in June or July.

Mocking Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, Mr. Khan claimed, “Nawaz Sharif was guaranteed to get rid of me and PTI. Making fake deals and arresting PTI leaders is part of London’s plan. Nawaz Sharif is a criminal who looted billions of rupees.

Mr Khan claimed: “I was told by a Middle Eastern leader that General Qamar Javed Bajwa was not with him. The IB chief told me that Bajwa wanted to bring Shehbaz Sharif to power. When I directly asked Bajwa to bring Shehbaz Sharif to power. In response Bajwa said it was not possible.”

Speaking about the preparations for the Punjab Assembly elections, Mr Khan said, “The names for the ticket office have been finalized. Tomorrow night we will start our election campaign.”

Expressing concern over the issue of inflation, Mr Khan said: “Look where the country is today in terms of inflation.”

