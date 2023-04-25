Semen Tonasa attends Hannover Messe 2023 in Germany





PANGKEP, PAREPOS.FAJAR.CO.ID — PT Semen Tonasa participated as a participant in the world’s largest industrial exhibition in Hannover Messe 2023, from April 17-21, 2023, in Germany. This prestigious international-level event, which was also attended by President Joko Widodo, SOE Minister Erick Thohir, BKPM Chief Bahlil Lahadalia, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Indonesian Ambassador to Germany, was used by Semen Tonasa to join and collaborate with the global community. , as well as gaining a lot of experience with the other major industries of the world. PT Semen Tonasa, part of PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk or SIG, is considered the only state-owned cement company in Indonesia to have participated in Hannover Messe 2023, which was attended by 90 participating countries and visited by many businessmen around the world. The presence of PT Semen Tonasa, at the official invitation of the Ministry of Industry of the Republic of Indonesia, in appreciation for the achievement of aggressive digitization in the INDI 4.0 2021 award. PT Semen Tonasa’s Chief Operating Officer, Mochammad Alvin Zaini, felt that Hannover Messe is the world’s largest industrial exhibition and at the same time a gathering place for industry innovators. He said Semen Tonasa’s presence at this event was also aimed at further introducing Semen Tonasa to industry players globally, including sharing experiences with other related parties. “I and the Tonasa 4.0 team are here, in addition to presenting Semen Tonasa as a fairly mature company in cement technology and also environmentally friendly, of course also to exchange ideas and absorb knowledge from other players What are the positive things that I hope we can embrace at Semen Tonasa and see what trends and technology issues are developing in the world right now,” he said. “PT Semen Tonasa itself, for the past 5 years, has consistently carried out the digital transformation in all sectors, referring to the roadmap prepared by the company. Various innovations and the implementation of the digital technology are continuously promoted not only with respect to factory operations, but also supporting the performance of human capital, finance, including green industry,” he said. Alvin added that the participation was also a form of the company’s support for the government’s initiative in the Making Indonesia 4.0 roadmap launched by President Joko Widodo in 2018. Moreover, this participation is also a strategic step for Semen Tonasa to overcome the challenges and opportunities of Industry 4.0, as well as to see various potentials to establish Industry 4.0 partnerships with other industry players. At Hannover Messe 2023, Indonesia was named as a partner country for the third time. On this occasion, Indonesia brought together more than 150 co-exhibitors from state-owned enterprises, public bodies, associations, national and multinational industries, as well as international institutions, to support the growth strategy economy in today’s global economy. challenges. (minute)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://parepos.fajar.co.id/2023/04/semen-tonasa-hadiri-hannover-messe-2023-di-jerman/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos