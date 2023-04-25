What Turkey’s elections mean for its neighbors – World – Al-Ahram Weekly

Turks will vote next month in presidential and legislative elections that could mark a pivotal moment for the country’s troubled domestic politics and budding regional influence.

The twin elections scheduled for May 14 could determine the fate of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) for more than two decades.

Erdogan and his party face a tough challenge from six opposition parties that have joined forces for presidential and parliamentary posts amid growing dissatisfaction with the country’s political stalemate, economic management and the response to the devastating earthquakes in the region in February that left 50,000 people dead.

Each of Turkey’s neighbors has a stake in the election outcome, each hoping they will usher in a new era of less problematic and more predictable Turkish regional politics.

Since Erdogan came to power in 2003, first as prime minister and then as president since 2014, Turkey has become a more active player on the regional scene, intervening decisively in a series of crises .

The country’s involvement in various regional conflicts and Erdogan’s abrasive manner have increased antipathy towards him in many parts of the Middle East as well as disenchantment among the opposition.

Foreign policy issues, such as Ankara’s view of the West and its neighborly relations, are expected to significantly affect the outcome of the election, with the opposition hoping it will pivot Turkish foreign policy so that it is more country-focused.

The Turkish opposition led by Kemal Klçdaroglu, leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and presidential candidate of the opposition coalition, seeks to exploit the problems facing the AKP government, in particular the economic crisis and its inability to react appropriately to the earthquake, in order to overthrow Erdogan from power.

The opposition’s priority is domestic: overthrowing both Erdogan’s authoritarian regime and his unorthodox economic policies.

Erdogan’s critics accuse him of seeking to shape the Turkish political system in his image and of trying to build a modern Ottoman sultanate with him at its head.

The opposition also accuses Erdogan of adopting economic policies that have brought millions to the brink of financial ruin. Millions more were left homeless in the 11 Turkish provinces affected by the February earthquakes.

According to Turkish law, any presidential candidate who can obtain more than half of the votes is the absolute winner. The race ends with a second round two weeks later if no candidate manages to snatch victory in the first round.

If Erdogan is not elected in the elections, the foreign policy challenges facing the Turkish opposition would be enormous. His assertive foreign policy was aimed at rebranding Turkey as a regional power and any new leader and his government would have to craft a new foreign policy.

The opposition coalition would also face a series of challenges on the global and regional arenas, ranging from fragile relations with NATO and the European Union to restoring confidence with neighboring countries.

Although Turkey is a NATO member and has built a close partnership and deepened trade relationship with the EU, Erdogan has drawn the ire of his Western allies over the country’s relationship with Russia and other issues.

The opposition will have to resolve differences with the West on a host of issues, including Russia’s war in Ukraine and Turkey’s future in the Western alliance.

Turning to Turkey’s immediate neighborhood, the most pressing issues will be for the opposition to address the root causes of the country’s troubled relationship with its environment after years of heightened geopolitical tensions.

Erdogan’s growing regional ambitions, including his intervention in several conflicts, his willingness to launch military operations in Iraq, Libya and Syria, and his territorial claims in the Mediterranean, have isolated Turkey and cast uncertainty over its ties with its neighbours.

In recent years, Erdogan has sought to redo his foreign policy, including seeking rapprochement with major regional powers like Egypt, Israel and Saudi Arabia. It is also seeking reconciliation with the Syrian regime of Bashar Al-Assad as part of its attempt to restore neighborly ties.

Yet the rift between Turkey and other countries goes beyond Erdogan’s supposedly friendly gestures. Instead, it is the product of deep mistrust and frustration with Erdogan’s ambitions to play a leadership role in the region.

A return to the “zero problem with neighbours” policy advocated by former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu will be key to restoring confidence in Turkey’s relations with the rest of the region.

With many of Erdogan’s authoritarian policies leading the country to take sides in the internal political divisions of neighboring countries, an opposition-led government will have to deal with a number of related issues, including ending partisan interventions by Turkey and its military presence abroad.

Under Erdogan and the AKP, Turkey has stepped up its interventions in Iraq and Syria in order to deal with alleged threats to its security by Kurdish rebels and their allies in both countries.

Turkey has expanded its military presence in northern Iraq by building dozens of bases and outposts and carrying out routine air operations and ground incursions allegedly against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in inside the Iraqi Kurdish enclave.

Another stumbling block in Turkey’s relationship with Iraq is the water shortage in the Euphrates-Tigris basin caused by huge upstream projects that Iraq fears threaten the means of sustenance downstream.

The scope of Turkish involvement in Syria has widened since the country’s 2011 uprising beyond simply responding to Ankara’s concerns about the ensuing civil war. The Turkish intervention, which started politically, later turned into military assistance to Syrian opposition forces and turned into the occupation of large swathes of Syrian territory.

One of the impacts of Erdogan’s policy in Syria is the presence of millions of Syrian refugees in Turkey who are now part of the electoral debate. Many Turkish opposition parties campaigning on an anti-migrant platform want to send these refugees home.

In both countries, the conflict reflects the assumptions underlying the long-running Kurdish question in Turkey. Turkish strategists fear that the Kurds are using the chaos gripping the two countries to establish an independent state in Iraq and Syria that could accelerate the PKK-led secessionist movement in Turkey’s Kurdish regions.

The stakes weigh heavily ahead of the elections, especially with some 15 million Kurds in Turkey whose constituencies will have a decisive impact on the outcome of the election.

The electoral map of the country indicates that the result could depend on the Kurds. A recent poll suggested that the predominantly Kurdish-based People’s Democratic Party (HDP) should garner at least 10% of the vote, which could make it a post-election kingmaker.

The HDP is fielding its parliamentary candidates under the banner of its sibling the Green Left Party to circumvent a possible ban by Turkey’s Constitutional Court over allegations that it supports the PKK.

The party did not officially join the six-party coalition supporting Klçdaroglu for the presidency. Instead, his constituents, who are likely to play an even bigger role in the presidential poll, back the HDP-Green Left Party candidate.

The opposition alliance should therefore face a fundamental challenge in addressing the policy of the Turkish state with regard to the use of the existence of the PKK as a pretext both for the repression of the Kurdish community and its neighborhood strategy.

Any future opposition-led government in Turkey will also have to reassess the country’s involvement in Libya, where Turkish military personnel and affiliated foreign fighters have been sent to promote Turkish interests in the southern Mediterranean region.

The opposition will have to propose an alternative Turkish strategy in Libya aimed at ending its military involvement in the besieged country and reassuring Libya’s neighbors of its peaceful intentions.

Turkey’s sweeping claims to exclusive economic zones in the eastern Mediterranean have also antagonized competing claimants and heightened regional tensions. Many other countries are embroiled in a series of disputes in a region that has seen more and more gas discoveries.

Turkey’s opposition parties have made it clear that they do not support Erdogan’s unilateral maritime deals and will develop alternative plans to secure Turkey’s interests in the regional gas market.

Turkey is important to the region as much as its neighbors are important to the economic and political well-being and security of the country. Relations between Turks and Arabs, as well as other minorities in the Middle East, date back centuries, but views vary on their experience under Ottoman rule that spanned four centuries.

More recently, Erdogan’s growing regional ambitions have led to strained diplomatic relations, stoking anti-Turkish sentiments and forcing several Arab nations to take a cautious approach to Turkey.

The next Turkish government must address these and other challenges in order to find a more effective way to address the concerns of its neighbors and pave the way for fairer regional cooperation.

*A version of this article appeared in the April 27, 2023 edition of Al-Ahram Weekly

Short link:

