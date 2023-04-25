Donald Trump braces for second indictment as legal troubles pile up





There is growing speculation that Donald Trump will face a second indictment over the summer, when the former president learns if he is charged over his alleged attempt to overturn the election result. 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

On Monday, it was revealed that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had written to local law enforcement saying his “charging decision” would be made between July 11 and September 1, and said noted the “need for increased security” accordingly.

Polls show Trump is the current front-runner to be the Republican Party’s presidential nominee in 2024, meaning any additional indictments could have a significant impact on the next race for the White House. On April 4, Trump became the first former president in US history to face criminal charges when he was arraigned in New York for orchestrating the payment of silent money to the former actress. stormy daniels adult movies.

Former President and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during the 152nd Annual National Rifle Association (NRA) Convention at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana on April 14, 2023.

Willis said Monday that in “the near future” she will “announce a charging decision resulting from my office’s investigation into possible criminal interference in the administration of the 2020 general election in Georgia.”

Speaking to law enforcement, she continued: “I am providing this letter to draw your attention to the need for increased security and preparedness in the months ahead due to this impending announcement.

“I will be announcing charging decisions resulting from this investigation during the Fulton County Superior Court’s fourth term, which begins July 11, 2023 and ends September 1, 2023.”

Willis said his decision “could provoke a significant reaction”, noting that law enforcement must be “prepared to protect the public”.

A number of legal experts have suggested that the wording of Willis’ letter indicates charges against Trump are likely.

Shanlon Wu, a former federal prosecutor, focused on the “significant public reaction” warning in a Twitter post.

He commented, “Declinations don’t usually elicit this reaction…indictments do.”

Georgi Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has asked law enforcement to be on alert mode for 'increased security and preparedness' as she predicts her announcement 'could provoke a significant public reaction'

— Shanlon Wu (@shanlonwu) April 24, 2023

Harry Litman, a former assistant deputy attorney general and legal commentator, made a similar point.

He tweeted: “She said the ads ‘could elicit a major public reaction,’ which certainly sounds like accusations.”

Fulton County DA: 1) On the one hand, she said she will be announcing her prosecutorial decisions this summer. It's a lot longer than expected, but it's good that it's settled; 2) OTOH, she said, the ads "could elicit a significant public reaction", which certainly sounds like accusations

— Harry Litman (@harrylitman) April 24, 2023

Newsweek has reached out to Donald Trump for comment via the contact form on its official website.

The case against Trump centers on a call he made to Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in January 2021, when he asked his fellow Republican if he could “find 11,780 votes.”

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and continues to insist the 2020 election was rigged against him, despite this being widely dismissed by legal experts and independent polls.

The former president is already facing charges in New York for falsifying business documents to conceal the $130,000 payment to Daniels, to prevent him from going public with an alleged affair ahead of the 2016 presidential election. pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied ever having sex with Daniels.

Separately, Special Counsel Jack Smith is leading two investigations into Trump, his handling of classified documents and the January 6, 2021 storming of the US Capitol by hundreds of his supporters. Trump has insisted he did not break the law in either case.

