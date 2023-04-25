Politics
Guatemalan leader in Taiwan expresses ‘rock-solid friendship’
Guatemala’s president called on other governments to respect Taiwan’s sovereignty during an official visit at a time when the ruling Chinese Communist Party is stepping up its efforts to isolate the self-governing island democracy claimed by Beijing as…
Taipei, Taiwan– Guatemala’s president called on other governments to respect Taiwan’s sovereignty during an official visit on Tuesday at a time when China’s ruling Communist Party is stepping up efforts to isolate the self-governing island democracy that Beijing claims as its own territory.
President Alejandro Giammattei’s government is one of the few to have official relations with Taipei instead of Beijing. Lawmakers from the United States and Europe have traveled to show support for Beijing’s attempts to bully the island, but their governments have official relations with China, not Taiwan.
Taiwan and China separated in 1949 after a civil war. Taiwan was never part of the People’s Republic of China, but the Communist Party says it has an obligation to unite with the mainland, by force if necessary.
I would like to appeal to the international community and the free world to strive to respect Taiwan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Mattei said in a speech before Taiwan’s legislature. He expressed strong friendship with Taiwan.
Mattei said his visit was a “demonstration of our strong support for your country and our commitment to defending our sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as our firm opposition to foreign aggression”.
President Xi Jinping’s government has been flying fighter jets and bombers near Taiwan in increasing numbers and firing missiles into the sea in an attempt to intimidate the island.
Number of governments dealing with Taiwan as a national government dwindles as Beijing and Taipei vie for recognition of small, mostly poor countries in Africa, Latin America and the South Pacific with injections of aid and investment.
The United States and all European governments except tiny Vatican City have no official relations with Taiwan, a center of high-tech industry and one of the world’s largest traders. but maintain extensive commercial and informal ties.
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visited Guatemala and Belize this month as part of a tour aimed at strengthening relations with the handful of governments that recognize Taiwan. In Guatemala, Tsai visited a rural hospital built with a donation from Taiwan.
Earlier, Honduras said it was transferring recognition to Beijing following news that a Chinese company would build a $300 million hydroelectric dam project in central Honduras.
