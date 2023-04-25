Does Imrans’ challenge, his growing popularity make the establishment of Pak desperate?





Could it be that the Pakistani military is desperately seeking a solution to the ongoing constitutional crisis in the country, given that Imran Khan has not given an inch on his demands and has successfully lobbied by mobilizing a strong ground support against the ruling party thereby challenging the command of the Pakistani establishment?

Over the past few weeks, a series of orchestrated warning notes have been released by some of Pakistan’s leading politicians, think tanks through media leaks and media interactions to suggest that there is a possibility of martial law in the country if the current political situation is not addressed. It is a known fact that public political commentary in Pakistan is managed by its establishment. Thus, the recent surge of warnings and cautions issued by various stakeholders likely has the backing of the military. So the question is, what’s bothering Rawalpindi?

Since his removal in April 2022, the former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has become very opinionated, belligerent and popular. Imran has also played his cards tactfully to polarize the nation, with some of his rivals claiming he dominates the judiciary.

Khan used nationwide protests and criticism as a scourge to punish his political opponents and the military. He targeted the army and accused it of weakening independent institutions. And he sometimes named politicians and military generals for his ouster.

Imran is propagating a merit-based system in all institutions, including the military, to strengthen his country – this is a direct challenge to the authority of the Pak establishment.

Recently, Imran Khan was rated positively, with 61% of Pakistanis having a good opinion of him, in a nationally representative survey conducted in February 2023 by Gallup Pakistan, a 40-year-old research organization located in the country. In a real sense, Imran has become the flesh-and-blood throne of Ralwalpindi, to whom he must address himself directly.

A strong and stubborn leader with popular support is not in the interests of Pakistan’s ruling elite. Thus, Khans’ defiance and his growing popularity bother the Pakistani military, and they must address it immediately one way or another. But before its next move, the establishment must test the mood of nations, and it has parties willing to spread its message.

In a recent interview with Dawn News, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi called the current situation a leadership crisis in which if one party wins all the seats in the country, it will not be able to handle the problems. He justified his opinion by saying that the existing system does not have the capacity to address the solutions.

So what are the options?

One possible solution is to bring Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf back to power, with Imran Khan playing the 12th man wielding power from his pavilion in Lahore. Silencing Khan will prevent him from controlling the government, which will reduce his visibility, and therefore his popularity and influence. The other added benefit is that it will remove the prospect of a public confrontation between Khan and the generals.

The other drastic solution to curb Imran’s rise is to force him to share power with one of the two main political parties – the Pakistan Muslim League (N) or the Pakistan People’s Party under the leadership of the military, thereby restricting its control or influence over major discussions that in the future may impact Pakistani establishments.

Abbasi subtly hinted at a possible new power-sharing equation during his interview when he called on PTI chairman Imran Khan, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and army chief of staff, the General Asim Munir – the three important players in the game – to initiate a dialogue. In Pakistani politics, anything is possible as long as the military supports it.

But, knowing that Khan is unpredictable, the army covered its next move by raising the Bogey of all-out war with India. In its report submitted to the Supreme Court, the Pakistani Ministry of Defense cited the threat of an all-out war with India as one of the reasons which prevented the government from organizing the provincial elections.

If the army cannot put Imran’s genius back in the bottle, then as Abbasi said, when they (the army) have no choice, the famous old speeches of meray aziz ham watno ( a phrase synonymous with military takeovers) are heard.

The author is the founder of My Startup TV

