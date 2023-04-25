Scapegoating or army of trumps: Closing arguments in the Proud Boys trial | Donald Trump News





US prosecutors are charging the group leaders with seditious conspiracy in an alleged plot to prevent the peaceful transfer of power.

US prosecutors and defense attorneys for the far-right group Proud Boys delivered their closing arguments in a trial to determine whether the group’s leaders committed a seditious conspiracy in their alleged plot to attack the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 and to disrupt the peaceful transfer. power.

On Tuesday, the defense team accused the leaders of the Proud Boys of being used as scapegoats for former President Donald Trump, who encouraged his supporters following his 2020 election defeat, including telling those who gathered at the Capitol to fight like hell during a speech. before the riot.

Then-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, on the other hand, was not in Washington, D.C. on the date, having been banned from the capital after being arrested on allegations he defaced a Black Lives Matter banner. Matter, defense attorney Nayib Hassan said.

Those were the words of Donald Trump. It was his motivation. It was his anger that caused what happened on January 6 in your beautiful and amazing city, Hassan told jurors in federal court in Washington, DC. It wasn’t Enrique Tarrio. They want to use Enrique Tarrio as a scapegoat for Donald J. Trump and those in power.

The statements came a day after U.S. prosecutors presented their own closing arguments in the case, saying the Proud Boys were hungry for violence and organizing for action ahead of the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

These defendants saw themselves as Donald Trump’s army, fighting to keep their favorite leader in power no matter what the law or the courts had to say about it, prosecutor Conor Mulroe said.

The case represents the first major trial involving leaders of the far-right Proud Boys, a neo-fascist group of self-proclaimed Western chauvinists that remains a force in mainstream Republican circles.

Tarrio, a Miami resident, is on trial along with Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola, whom prosecutors have identified as the group’s top lieutenants.

If convicted of seditious conspiracy, a rarely used charge that can be difficult to prove, the men could face up to 20 years in prison. Jurors could begin deliberating as early as Tuesday.

Defense attorneys argued that prosecutors presented no evidence of a conspiracy or plan for the Proud Boys to attack the Capitol. They have sought to portray the far-right group as a club that engages in violence only to defend itself against anti-fascist activists.

Nicholas Smith, attorney for former Proud Boys chapter leader Nordean, said on Monday that prosecutors based their case on misleading information and innuendo.

Meanwhile, the government has based its case on a trove of messages that Proud Boys leaders and members privately exchanged in encrypted chats and publicly posted on social media before, during and after the Capitol Riot.

Prosecutor Mulroe argued that a conspiracy can be a tacit and implicit mutual understanding, achieved with a wink and a nod.

The lawsuit comes after the US Department of Justice has already secured seditious conspiracy convictions against the founder and members of another far-right group, the Oath Keepers.

More than 1,000 people have been charged so far for the storming of the US Capitol.

